Ireland name starting XV for Grand Slam tie with England

The Ireland coaching group have named the match day squad that travel to face England at Twickenham on Saturday afternoon.

Rory Best earns cap number 111 and is partnered in the front row by Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong.

Iain Henderson and James Ryan team up in the second row with Peter O’Mahony, Dan Leavy and CJ Stander lining out in the backrow.

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton are the half-backs with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose linking up again in midfield.

Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale fill the wing positions with Rob Kearney at fullback.

The replacements are Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Jordi Murphy, Kieran Marmion, Joey Carbery and Jordan Larmour.

IRELAND squad v England, Saturday 17th March, 2018, Twickenham Stadium



15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 82 caps

14. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 66 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 12 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 6 caps

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 8 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 72 caps

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 63 caps

1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 77 caps

2. Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 110 caps Captain

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 22 caps

4. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 7 caps

5. Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 37 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 46 caps

7. Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 8 caps

8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 22 caps

Replacements

16. Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 60 caps

17. Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 46 caps

18. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 6 caps

19. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 57 caps

20. Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Leinster) 19 caps

21. Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht)

20 caps 22. Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster) 9 caps

23. Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 2 caps