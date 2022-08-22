Develop work-ready skills with College of Further Education and Training

After the uncertainty of the last couple of years, it’s not surprising that so many people are looking for different ways to develop their career paths.

Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board’s College of Further Education and Training offers fully-funded upskilling and reskilling opportunities through the Skills to Advance initiative. The initiative provides access to a wide range of flexible QQI accredited programmes to those in employment.

These programmes are delivered online and in-classroom throughout ETB campuses in Limerick and Clare. They include Software Development, Environmental Sustainability in the Workplace, ECDL Essentials, Industrial Electrical Systems, Project Management, Social Media with Multimedia for Business, and more.

Trying out an entirely new skill or upskilling in your existing sector can help you explore your options, and Skills to Advance can match your talents with the right career path. This makes happier employees more passionate about their careers, making it a win-win scenario for employers and employees.

These bite-sized accredited programmes can provide the skills training and professional development needed to build career confidence. For more information and to apply for a Skills to Advance programme, go to collegeofFET.ie/skills

*Sponsored Content