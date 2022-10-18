Lime Tree Theatre & Belltable: Connect Present The World Premiere of RED ARMY

Written by Helena Close & Marie Boylan

Directed by Pat Kiernan

Cast: Claudia Carroll, Cora Fenton, Frances Healy and Joan Sheehy

Red Army is a celebration of Munster Rugby, of women as pundits and fans, and a homage to Anthony Foley. It is the story of dockers and doctors, and their insatiable passion for the game.

Four diehard Munster women are in Paris for their beloved team’s first rugby match of the season. Years following a team in decline show the cracks in their friendship. When team manager, Anthony Foley, dies hours before kick- off, it acts as a catalyst for honesty in their friendships as we shadow them from Paris back home to a grieving Limerick.

Their own personal stories unfold across a pivotal week, charting their friendships, their loves, and their daily lives in the shadow of Axel’s death. It culminates in one of the most important matches at Thomond Park as Munster take on Glasgow Warriors, just a day after the Limerick hero’s funeral. These women must now ‘Stand Up and Fight’ with their team and a highly charged Red Army, their lives changed forever.

Playwrights Helena Close and Marie Boylan said: “As die-hard Munster Rugby fans, Red Army is a play we felt compelled to write. It's a tribute to the club, the fans, the city of Limerick, and the late Anthony Foley. Bringing this story to life has been a team effort. From the crew at the Lime Tree Theatre; our director Pat Kiernan who understood our vision for the play implicitly; the stellar cast; and an incredible creative team. We began writing in 2017 and like a dogged Munster team we persevered and are thrilled to finally share Red Army with audiences as the first in-house production at the Lime Tree Theatre.”

PIC: Helena Close and Marie Boylan. Photographer - Darren Ryan

Louise Donlon, Executive Director of the Lime Tree Theatre & Belltable said: “We couldn’t be more excited to be presenting what promises to be a glorious celebration of Munster rugby and the women (and men) who live and breathe the sport. This is also a very big step forward for the Lime Tree Theatre | Belltable in its new producing role – a fully professional show that is providing employment and experience for a whole new generation of theatre makers. We can’t wait to present it to our loyal audiences, both new and old. It’s our community, our family, our team."

Richard Harris says it best: "It is the story of a love affair.”

The production of Red Army is supported by the Arts Council’s Arts Centre funding programme.

Creative Team:

Director: Pat Kiernan

Set and Lighting Designer: Aedín Cosgrove

Sound Designer: Rob Moloney

Costume Designer: Gemma Morris

Booking details:

Preview: Saturday, 22nd October

24th - 29th October

8pm nightly, except Saturday 29th 8.15pm

Lime Tree Theatre

Tickets from €25

Booking now open at www.limetreetheatre.ie or box office 061 953400

To read more about the play and to hear from the writers Helena Close and Marie Boylan please follow the link:https://limetreetheatre.ie/events/red-army/

*SPONSORED CONTENT