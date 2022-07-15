The stage is set for fantastic Forest Fest at Emo as impressive running order announced!

The Forest Fest stage times have been revealed, and it’s impressive!

With over 50 acts on the bill Forest Fest boasts one of the best line-ups of any musical event in the country this year.

The running order from 5pm on Friday until midnight on Sunday, July 22 to 24 in Emo village, speaks for itself; one quality act after another gracing the stage in the sunny surrounds of Emo, the forest canopy of Emo Court woods providing the perfect backdrop.

Festival fans won’t want to miss a beat from the chilled-out tunes of Friday evening to the full-on revelry of Saturday’s line-up and Sunday’s who’s, who programme is a rich and perfect blend of the instantly recognisable to the finest emerging talent on show.

There’s also a worthy nod to the best of talent and musicianship on the Laois scene.

“The stage is set for a fantastic festival,” says promoter Philip Meagher, understandably pleased with the response to the line-up and the fan pleasing status already achieved by Forest Fest.

“It was always about the music, a stellar and quality programme which would attract and entertain discerning music fans, and bands that perform so well live and embrace the spirt and ethos of a festival that wants to see people enjoying themselves, the company of friends, the fine weather and a summer to remember.

“The line-up at Forest Fest is music to the ears of fans from all over the country who are converging on Emo next weekend and now we’re putting the finishing touches to the preparations, the infrastructure, the logistics and setting out the fabulous venue so that it’s ready for next weekend for everyone to enjoy, have fun and be safe.

“We’re going to have a fantastic food court, the best of refreshments, including strawberries and cream, which are a must in this wonderful weather, plenty of activities for children and nonstop music,” enthuses Philip.

“They’re going to have a ball,” he added, “every attention has been given to all the detail, the things that make a difference so that everyone can have a great time, celebrate the summer and something to remember for years to come.

“We have branded festival reusable cups to ensure that there’s no plastic litter and we encourage everyone who attends to be responsible and to leave no trace in the arena, the campsites, or the village, that’s our ethos at Forest Fest.”

The Forest Fest gates open at 4pm on Friday, with the first bands on stage at 5pm. Gates open at 12 noon both Saturday and Sunday. There are 3 camping zones, and they open from 1pm on Friday.

All campervan and caravan camping tickets are sold out, there’s limited availability remaining for tent camping. Weekend and day tickets remain available from the website www.forestfest.ie

Fans are reminded that transactions for food and refreshments at the festival will be by cash andcard, and there is no ATM facility locally.

The Forest Fest site map is already available on the event website and is a useful way for everyone to familiarise themselves with the layout and location of the stages, camping and all the other facilities.

The complete running order and stage times for Forest Fest are set out here in this easy to view timetable:

The Forest Fest Day-by-Day Line-Up

Forest Fest opens on Friday, July 22 featuring Strings n’ Things, Greenshine, Hamsandwich, Hermitage Green, Harvest, Power of Dreams, Jack L and The 4 of Us.

Taking to the stage on the Saturday, July 23 are The Stunning marking their 30 anniversary tour. Also, on the Saturday bill are Something Happens, Mundy, Paddy Casey, The Riptide Movement, Lisa Lambe, Cathy Davey, Inni-K, Thumper, Strand, Strength in Numbers, Carpark Sci-Fi, AIS, Three Underneath, The Barley Mob, Manden Express, Vendetta Love, Ares Redemption, Motion Sickness, Bicurious, The Outcast Crew.

The final day of the festival, Sunday July 24 stars The Waterboys, King Kong Company, Damien Dempsey, The Lost Messiahs, Soda Blonde, Hothouse Flowers, Stockton’s Wing, Pogueology, Walk the Line, The Barley Mob, Eileen Gogan, Cua, The Pearly Whites, Big Spoon, Paper Planes, Dopamine and Flublah.

