A perfect summer's day on Limerick Greenway

The success of Limerick Greenway lies in its heady mix of history, heritage and heart – welcoming over 500,000 visits since it reopened in July last year, following a €10 million investment by Limerick City and County Council.

Exploring West Limerick appeals to the inquisitive; satisfy that curiosity by cycling or walking along 40km of safe, scenic, off-road Greenway.

Throw into the mix great gastronomy and exhilarating experiences and you’ve got one incredible experience, suitable for all ages.

So, round up the whole family (don’t forget your four-legged friends) for a perfect day out this summer, suitable for all ages and abilities. Or, take some time for yourself, relax and enjoy some peace and tranquility with a leisurely stroll and a coffee.

Either way, lace up your boots, or get on your bike and make the most of this incredible amenity right on your doorstep!

Limerick Greenway runs from Rathkeale to Abbeyfeale, taking you through the pretty towns and villages of Rathkeale, Ardagh, Newcastle West, Barnagh, Templeglantine and Abbeyfeale.

There are a number of entry points from where you can access the Greenway, which gives you the flexibility to experience it in one go, or explore it in shorter stages.

If you haven’t been on a bike in a while, don’t worry; Limerick Greenway is mostly flat and the surface has been designed with mobility in mind.

If you don’t own a bike, no problem, there are companies providing bike hire, more details on www.limerickgreenway.ie.

Fresh air and activities work up an appetite, so there are welcoming cafés, restaurants and bars along the way, where you can treat your tastebuds to some local flavours.

After all, West Limerick is renowned for its bounty of local produce and artisan producers!

Upgrade works continue, with the Railway Goods Shed at Rathkeale being restored to supply services to Limerick Greenway users. It will form part of a Greenway Hub that will also include upgraded car parking facilities.

Limerick City and County Council has also confirmed that it will commence work on a new Greenway car park at Station Road, Newcastle West, later in the year. In addition, design/master planning will advance in 2022 on Greenway Hubs at Ardagh, Barnagh and Abbeyfeale.

These projects will build on the first-class network of visitor facilities already in place along Limerick Greenway.

For more information, including bike hire, amenities and itineraries visit limerickgreenway.ie.

