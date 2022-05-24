Search

24 May 2022

WE ARE HIRING: Iconic Media hiring multimedia journalist in Derry

Reporter:

Brian Keyes

24 May 2022 2:21 PM

Iconic Media Group, Ireland’s leading local news publisher, is  recruiting a senior multimedia journalist to join the Derry News team in Derry.

The Derry news is a leading newspaper in the Iconic Media Group, providing breaking news, sport and the content that matters to the people of Derry. www.derrynow.com is also one of the top leading regional news websites

Ideal candidates must be up for the daily challenge of giving our readers  the very best in local content, just as they have come to expect from  this trusted news brand for generations.

A strong news sense, a nose for a story and the ability to tell that story in a variety of ways  are the very basics of these roles.

With a  passion to succeed and the desire to break exclusives, you will become a key member of the  editorial team in Derry.

Outline of key duties and responsibilities:

Excellent written skills and grammar
A keen eye for detail and accuracy
Strong editorial judgement
The ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure
2 years+ experience as a writer or journalist 

The closing date for applications is June 17, 2022. To apply, please email brian.keyes@iconicnews.ie including a covering letter, CV and samples of your work.

