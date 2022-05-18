Search

18 May 2022

Portumna Golf Club - Come and play at one of Ireland's top parkland courses

Portumna Golf Club - Come and play at one of Ireland's top parkland courses

Portumna Golf Club - Come and play at one of Ireland's top parkland courses

Reporter:

Reporter

18 May 2022 9:00 AM

Located where the River Shannon enters Lough Derg, our 18 unique golf holes flow naturally through Portumna Forest Park in County Galway. Our course is consistently ranked among the top parkland courses in Ireland and number one in Connacht. Famed for its warm welcome, we invite all golfers to come to play in Portumna.

Set adjacent to the Portumna Forest Park, Portumna Golf Club boasts beautiful parkland views set in a forest scene where the Deer are a feature of its wonderful character.

The golf course was established in 1913 and continues to host large events such as The Connacht Strokeplay and the Irish Scratch Series.

A new feature of the club is a well-stocked Golf Shop which was added in early May 2022. There are 10 new lithium powered buggies for hire at a rate of €30 to visitors and 4 Motocaddy hire trollies at a rate of €15.

A recently revamped 18th green makes for a grandstand finish while a nice Irish meal awaits in The Fairways Restaurant.

Green Fee rates from €40 midweek and from €45 at weekends.

Ph: 0909-741059

Email: info@portumnagolfclub.ie

Website: www.portumnagolfclub.ie

*SPONSORED CONTENT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media