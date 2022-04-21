​Optimum Wellness & Recovery - ​Limericks newest and largest sports recovery room

At Optimum Wellness & Recovery, we offer the facilities to help your body recover with the use of jacuzzis, saunas, ice baths and normatec recovery boots in a relaxed and comfortable environment.

Services Provided:

CryoSpa Sport Ice Bath

The CryoSpa Sport offers optimum ice bath therapy and has proven to be an integral part of recovery strategy for many athletes for recovery, minimising fatigue and lowering the risk of injury.

Infrared Sauna

Infrared Saunas promote relief from sore muscles, relaxation, relief from joint pain, detoxification and improved circulation. The Infrared sauna is USB and Bluetooth equipped for music. This can reach up to 65 degrees, for those who really want to feel the heat!

Normatec Recovery Boots

Normatec uses air compression technology to relieve muscle aches and to increase circulation to the treated areas. Normatec recovery boots are used by many athletes to reduce inflammation and pain and to help speed up recovery. These use dynamic air compression and 3 pulse massage patterns to increase blood flow aiding recovery.

Hyperice massage guns and rollers, backballer

Our Myofascial release area consists of a range of hyperice massage guns and rollers and BackBaller foam rollers. Helping to relieve muscle tension, so you train harder and recover faster.

Jacuzzi

Sit down and relax in our 40 degree heated jacuzzi.

We cater from individuals up to large team bookings

