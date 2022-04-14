Engine Hubs – a cluster of collaborative co-working spaces launched by Innovate Limerick

Engine Hubs, the first collaborative cluster of business hubs spanning the Mid-West and North Kerry has been launched by Innovate Limerick, on behalf of Limerick City and County Council.

Engine Hubs will provide a hybrid working infrastructure for remote workers and business owners, as well as full landing pad services to multinationals looking to set up or expand their operations in the region.

Speaking at the launch of the network in Abbeyfeale Minister Heather Humphreys T.D. said “Remote working is now part of our new normal and the Abbeyfeale eHub provides an excellent example of this. This space welcomes business and remote workers and is a great example of how the two of those blend together providing opportunities for those who want to work closer to home and within their community. Abbeyfeale eHub is a focal point for economic development and growth in the Abbeyfeale area, providing space, knowledge and strategy in the heart of the Abbeyfeale community. Remote working means changing the central location of work away from the usual office space and brings many benefits”.

CEO of Innovate Limerick, Mike Cantwell explains the rationale for the Engine Hubs: “How and where we work is changing and our goal in Innovate Limerick is to facilitate this change. Our members realise that there is more to life than a long commute and living somewhere they don’t enjoy. Engine Hubs will help people to create a better work-life balance, by providing high-quality co-working facilities in the Mid-West and North Kerry. We are challenging traditional urban-rural divides and offering flexible work locations in cities, towns, and villages.

“People who wish to work remotely can now access a wide range of quality spaces to work from throughout the Mid-West. This is made easy by using the website https://enginehubs.ie/engine/ to choose and book a desk, location, or meeting room.

“This is the first network of its kind in the country and I am confident that it will add greatly to the enterprise development infrastructure of Limerick and the entire Midwest,” Mr Cantwell added.

Ken Tobin, Workbase by HQ Coworking, Abbeyfeale says, “The development of WorkBase in the heart of Abbeyfeale reclaims the town centre as a place of business interaction and community and acknowledges the importance of Abbeyfeale business heritage in its design. WorkBase in Abbeyfeale will be plugged to the existing Engine Hubs network, enabling immediate connection and collaboration with other Engine Hub managers and businesses.

Innovate Limerick has been successful in raising €200,000 through the town and village Renewal Scheme and Connected Hubs from the Department of Rural and Community Development for the development of Abbeyfeale eHub.

To find out more about Engine Hubs or to book a co-working space, simply log onto https://enginehubs.ie/ or https://hqkerry.com/locations/workbase-abbeyfeale/

*Sponsored Content