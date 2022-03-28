Job Alert! Lisnabrin Engineering are hiring!

Lisnabrin Engineering have immediate vacancies for:

Apprentice Toolmaker

Assembly Operator

CNC Programmer / Tool Maker

The roles are based in Mitchelstown Business Park, H9, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork

Successful applicants will work as part of a dynamic multi-disciplinary team.

Lisnabrin Engineering is a precision engineering manufacturing company that specialises in providing high quality customised precision tooling, production jigs, prototypes, and components required by OEM customers for medical device manufacturing.

The company has grown to become one of Ireland's leading providers of bespoke manufacturing equipment and machined components and has recently acquired a new building to accommodate for more growth.

The team is what made Lisnabrin Engineering what it is today through their Employee Development Programme they encourage their staff to upskill & further their education.

Lisnabrin Engineering believes that with continuous improvement, team building & problem solving they can ensure that they focus on the right things all of the time for their staff and customers!

Apprentice Toolmaker

We are looking to recruit an individual to fill the above role in the company

Joining a skilled team where you will be trained in a broad range of Toolmaking and CAD/CAM Skills.

The ideal candidate must have completed the Leaving Certificate with good results in either engineering, technical graphics or maths Candidates with a keen interest in engineering will also be considered

Assembly Operator

Duties will include:

Understand written work instructions and mechanical drawings

Physically assemble products to customer’s specification

Pack and despatch customer orders

Self-starting individual with a strong attention to detail

Must have some knowledge working with computers and Microsoft Office

CNC Programmer / Tool Maker

Duties will include:

Setting up and programming of 3 axis and 5 axis CNC machines

Ability to use manual turning and milling equipment

Must be able to produce parts to tight tolerances and within short lead times

Qualifications and experience:

2+ years’ experience in CNC Machining Environment

Experience in the use of Fanuc, Hurco and Cad/Cam programming software

Experience in all or some of the above will be considered.

Keen pay rates for the right candidate.

If you are interested in a role at Lisnabrin Engineering and would like to join the team, you can apply by emailing info@lisnabrin.ie or alternatively contact 025 84562.