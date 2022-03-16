Fitzgerald’s Skip Hire, Limerick’s leading skip hire company!

Here are some tips from Charlie Fitzgerald, Managing Director of the local family-owned business, Fitzgerald Skip Hire.

So you have decided to tackle that job, be it a small attic or shed clear out, a major garden overhaul or full renovation project. Hiring a skip is a very quick and simple way of disposing of your waste. However, there are some things to be considered:

What size skip do I need? It’s best to get all your waste together before guessing incorrectly. Check out local skip company websites and YouTube skip size videos this will help in choosing the correct skip size. The rule of thumb is to order one bigger than you think you need. You will always fill it and it’s more expensive if you end up hiring 2 skips. It’s important not to fill a skip above the fill level.

Where will I place the skip and do I need a skip permit? Ideally a skip should be placed as close as possible to your waste. Think of this when piling your waste pre skip delivery. A skip can be placed in most average driveways, however if a skip is to be placed on a public road, a street permit is required. A reputable skip hire company will organise this for you.

How long can I keep the skip? Local companies are normally more flexible here and will negotiate a hire term. The standard hire is approximately one week but you can arrange to have a skip collected sooner or on the same day if requested when ordering.

What company should I choose? Ask your friends and neighbours for recommendations “cheapest is not always best" Check out a company's website, check that they are fully permitted and professional.

Make sure they have a local office and facility you can visit. This will ensure full transparency and provide you the customer with assurance your waste is being handled legally and environmentally friendly.

When choosing a professional company they will answer all the questions you have and make delivery and collecting, along with advising you of a simple and stress free process.

