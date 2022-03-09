Award-winning Solicitors Callan Tansey open Limerick office

Award-winning law firm Callan Tansey has opened a new office in Limerick to support its growing client base in the Munster region.

Named Law Firm of the Year for Medical Negligence and Personal Injuries at The Irish Law Awards, the firm recognises the importance of ease of access to its specialist expertise particularly for its Medical Negligence and Personal injury clients.

This office is Callan Tansey’s sixth office, with the firm already having offices in Sligo, Dublin, Boyle, Ballina and Galway operated by a team of more than 50 solicitors and support staff.

The new office actively supports the firm’s strategic objective of being the Irish law firm of choice for Medical Negligence and Personal Injury clients throughout Ireland.

Commenting on Callan Tansey’s establishment of a Limerick office Joint Managing Partner Niamh Ni Mhurchu said:

“Callan Tansey is delighted to expand into Munster as we continue to invest in order to provide high quality client services across Ireland. We look forward to growing our Limerick office over time to meet our clients’ legal needs in the region.”

Niamh has strong connections to Kerry. She is a past pupil of Colaiste Íde, Dingle and her late father Tomás and uncles, Sean and Seamus were the well-known Kerry footballers, “the Murphy’s of Camp”.

Callan Tansey’s new Limerick office is led by Limerick native, Janet Keane, a Senior Associate specialising in Medical Negligence and Personal Injury. Janet is from the Ennis Road in Limerick, and a graduate of University of Limerick.

Senior Associate, Janet Keane said:

“I am delighted to return home to Limerick to lead Callan Tansey’s newest office. Callan Tansey has a large client base across the country, including the Mid-West, and we are committed to representing all our clients with excellence.”

The team at Callan Tansey has a long association with Limerick. Christopher Callan, Founding Partner, was educated at Glenstal Abbey in Murroe while David O’Malley, Partner, is a graduate of UL.

The firm looks forward to strengthening its ties with the people of Limerick and Munster through the provision of its specialist legal expertise in Medical Negligence and Personal Injury.

Theatre Court, 15, Lower Mallow Street, Limerick, Ireland. V94 TKF8

T: 061 318 924

E: info@callantansey.ie