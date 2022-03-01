Exciting times at Limerick Racecourse with two Sunday meetings in March

These are exciting times at Limerick Racecourse, ahead of its two attractive Sunday fixtures during March and a sold-out Student Day.

Prized tickets for the eagerly anticipated Student Race Day were snapped up within hours of being released, and in the words of General Manager Emma White represents “a wonderful endorsement of the attractiveness of Limerick Racecourse and racing itself to a younger audience.”

“SPIN South West Student Race Day is always a wonderful occasion, with so many thousands of young men and women enjoying a special day with us at the races. It argues well for the future of our sport, when the youth of today continue to show such a passionate interest in attending race meetings, such as this upcoming fixture in early April (7).”

It’s the first such Student Race Day since 2019, and Limerick Racecourse has teamed up with bus operator JJ Kavanagh to provide a shuttle service between Greenmount Park and various points across the city.

In March, Limerick will race on two Sundays, namely the 13th and 27th, with the latter of particular significance as it also falls on Mother’s Day.

“There is no better place, I would suggest, than to come with us for a Race Day experience at Limerick on Mother’s Day,” suggested Emma. “On the course, it’s an attractive National Hunt Programme, while general entry is only €17, and there are a few options for families to celebrate Mother’s Day like dining in our Panoramic Restaurant priced at €69 p/p. There’s so much to a Race Day at Limerick, the action on the track; food and drink and good entertainment.”

Private Suites are also available on offer from as little as €65 p/p.

March 13th is also a National Hunt outing, and again the likes of the Punter Package at a special prize of €25 represents excellent value.

Emma herself is only in the role since January. “I’m still finding my feet, but loving every minute of it here at Limerick,” she said. “Racing, and all it entails, is what I love, and to be honest Limerick is so lucky to have top-class racing so often, and those who come along can also be assured of brilliant facilities. I’ve been welcomed with open arms and look forward to all that 2022 continues to bring to us, and long may it all continue.”

Check out their website for bookings www.limerickraces.ie or call on 061-320000