Beckman Coulter Wins Two Major Awards for People Initiatives

It is a vitally important regional connection that runs deep in the DNA of Beckman Coulter Ireland, who research and manufacture clinical diagnostic products in Tulla, Co Clare.

The company is proud to call the Mid-West home, and counts itself fortunate that Limerick, with a highly educated and motivated workforce, is on its doorstep.

“We are lucky to be able to draw talent from Limerick, a first-class educational hub that produces great people and which is of great importance to us here at Beckman Coulter,” says Orlaith Lawler, Vice President of Operations, Europe.

Beckman Coulter Ireland helps healthcare and laboratory professionals provide better patient care by delivering the accurate diagnostic information they need, when they need it. Its scalable instruments, comprehensive diagnostic tests and business management services are trusted by hospitals, laboratories and other critical care settings around the world.

Having a great team in place means that success often follows - and Beckman is celebrating fresh success having won the Best Workplace Diversity Strategy Award and the Overall Excellence in the HR Leadership and Management Awards 2021.

The company, which employs over 500 people in Ireland, was also shortlisted for the Best Engagement Strategy and Best Health and Wellbeing Strategy at the awards on November 19.

“We have a highly engaged workforce, says Karen Kelly, Beckman Coulter’s Human Resources Director. “Every year, we have a significant calendar of events to benefit our employees and we are delighted that they actively participate in these events. Our onsite committees are empowered to identify networking and other opportunities for the site and regularly host events – this is something we’re very proud of”.

“The recognition we received through these accolades is a demonstration of how our employees actively engage in supporting HR programs and initiatives to drive the great team culture we have on site.”

So, as a place to work, the company has reaped the rewards for a range of initiatives and programmes that promote diversity and inclusion as well as sustainability and climate-friendly environmental best-practice. It’s spectacular 85-acre rural working farm has a 5k Nature Walking trail for staff as well as a bee-keeping facility that produces the company’s own honey.

In her role as Vice President of Operations, Orlaith Lawler has overall responsibility for the operations strategy of Europe and for Beckman Coulter operations in Clare, Munich, Krefeld and Prague.

Yet, all things Limerick remain in constant focus for Orlaith and her team. Beckman Coulter Ireland is proud to say approximately 20% of their employees (internally known as associates), live in Limerick and include core team members such as operators, scientists, analysts, engineers and support services team members.

The company also boasts a significant number of graduates from UL as well as TUS, to name just two highly regarded educational institutions. Beckman Coulter Ireland in conjunction with the Department of Applied Science at TUS is proud to sponsor the ‘Beckman Coulter Foundation Scholarship Programme’. The scholarship is intended to financially assist a graduate of the three year BSc. (Ord.) in Applied Biology degree programme to progress to the one year add on BSc. (Hons.) in Bioanalysis and Biotechnology degree programme. The successful applicant for 2021 is Ms Ludmila Sevjahova, who began her further education studies in Limerick VTOS.

With 2022 now upon us, Beckman has a number of exciting career options for ambitious and suitably qualified those seeking a challenging and rewarding career.

Orlaith says: “We currently have over 20 open roles across Materials and Planning, R&D, Quality, Finance, Operations and various Technician roles.

“The number of new roles highlight the possibilities now in Ireland due to Clare being a strategic site for Europe. We are continuing to build technical capability and expertise across our departments to meet the growth demands of the organisation.”

We are very conscious of building our talent pipeline; one of the programs we are very proud of and could be a wonderful opportunity for Limerick graduates is our Operations Leadership Programme. This is a graduate opportunity with four rotations across materials, engineering, operations and Danaher Business System/Lean and includes an international placement, commencing this June. Recruitment for these sought-after role is currently underway.

It has been an incredibly busy few years for the company. The Mid West site has seen the successful growth for the company of AU Clinical Chemistry, Haematology, Immunoassay and Serology reagent manufacturing in Ireland, delivering significant volume growth. The facility has also seen the introduction of the company’s global urine strip manufacturing to Ireland.

Fintan Lahiffe, Beckman Coulter Senior Director Operations and Site Lead, Co Clare, said: “Beckman Coulter has a strategic plan to develop and launch innovative technologies and diagnostic markers in the coming years. This requires employees to have a high degree of initiative to actively contribute to the development process and lead in all aspects of their projects.

“The organisation also has a broad portfolio of clinical chemistry products which require technical support and may include product improvement projects. Due to the launch of our new urine analysis and blood virus business, with the product now on the market, we are ramping up manufacture to keep up with customer demand.”

In 2019, the company won the IDA’s annual Invest in Ireland Awards for Excellence in Regional Investment and for Commitment to Sustainability. The company was also named Overall Grand Prix Award winner. In the same year, the Company won the Mid-West American chamber of commerce Mid-West Créafóg Award for demonstrated exemplary commitment to sustainability in the region.

The focus is now very firmly on the future and consolidating the company’s position as a key employer in the Mid-West region, with the offer of great career progression opportunities.

To see jobs at Beckman, click here: https://jobs.danaher.com/ and enter ‘Ireland’

* Sponsored content