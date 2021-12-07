Two birds, one stone, with Accountancy Apprenticeship

Gain an industry-recognised qualification whilst earning at least €21,060 with the Accounting Technician Apprenticeship.

When considering an apprenticeship in accountancy, it was the chance for hands-on experience which was the deciding factor for science graduate, Diarmuid O’Connor.

Diarmuid successfully took up the Accounting Technicians Ireland Apprenticeship, joining 13 others apprenticed with Grant Thornton.

“University had shown me how an overload of theory can demotivate, so I decided that doing accounting exams alone might not be for me,” explains Diarmuid.

“Learning while gaining industry experience is my perfect combination. Students can get a real culture shock moving from second-level to third-level, often with limited experience of the real world.

Diarmuid O'Connor: “Learning while gaining industry experience is my perfect combination”. Photograph: Fintan Clarke Photography

“Apprenticeship is an excellent alternative to more traditional academic routes and I got exposure to different areas of accounting at Grant Thornton.”

Indeed, Grant Thornton Managing Partner Michael McAteer’s own accountancy career began with evening classes organised by Accounting Technicians Ireland.

He said the programme is a win-win for the employer and the Accounting Technician Apprentice, allowing businesses to broaden their client offering and provide excellent career prospects for students.

Local employers are currently hiring for the next programme intake starting January 2022, including: BDO Limerick; Moroney & Co. Accountants & Business Advisors; and O’Connell Quarries.

Apprentices earn a starting salary of at least €21,060 and pay no fees as course tuition is fully funded.

Gaining a Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Accounting, the two-year Accounting Technician Apprenticeship sees students working four days a week with their employer and attending class one day a week.

The ability to earn while studying was a big draw for mature-student, Rosario Rowe, who was a full-tine homemaker seeking to return to the workplace, before discovering the programme.

“I loved it. Initially, I thought this path was a long shot, because I mistakenly believed apprenticeships were for young people.

“But the Accounting Technicians Ireland Apprenticeship caters for everybody, with great resources which help you study whilst working,” says Rosario who completed the programme with the National Gallery of Ireland.

“Most companies look for a minimum of two years’ experience before even looking at a job application.

“With the Accounting Technicians Ireland Apprenticeship, you will have two years’ experience and all the necessary knowledge to be employable.”

Applications are now being accepted for the programme starting January 2022. Those interested are encouraged to apply early to afford them more opportunity in securing an offer with an employer. Apply now through the Accounting Technicians Ireland website.

