Adams of Glin PEUGEOT announce 221 new offers!

Adams of Glin PEUGEOT announce 221 offers with low finance, up to €4000 scrappage and free service plans across a range of models

Adams of Glin, the main PEUGEOT dealer in Glin, Co Limerick, is offering customers excellent value on the purchase of any 221 model with low finance from 2.9% APR and scrappage of up to €4,000.

Customers who are looking to switch to an electric car such as the 2020 Car of the Year - PEUGEOT e208 or PEUGEOT e2008 SUV - can also avail of a free service plan offer.

An award winning range of PEUGEOT SUVs is available for test drives today November 14 at Adams of Glin including the family favourites: PEUGEOT 3008 and PEUGEOT 5008 with seven seats as standard. Both models are packed with the latest design features and safety equipment such as Lane Keeping Assistance, PEUGEOT Connect SOS and Assistance, extended traffic sign recognition, cruise control with intelligent speed adaption and much more.

Coupled with a 5-star NCAP safety rating, it’s no surprise the PEUGEOT 3008 and 5008 are hugely popular with parents.

Shane Adams, Dealer Principal at Adams Of Glin PEUGEOT, said, "Demand for 221 PEUGEOT models is at an all-time high and more than likely will exceed the available supply. However, we will do our utmost best to look after our loyal customer base to ensure delivery of their new PEUGEOT in the first quarter of 2022, but we would urge customers to contact us today to avoid disappointment."

To book a test drive please visit www.adamsofglin.ie or call (068) 34139.

*Sponsored Content