Four doer-upper homes oozing with potential brought to you by MyHome.ie

Buying a house in turnkey condition may be the dream for some people, but others will relish the challenge of putting their own stamp on a home and picking up a bargain with tons of potential. These four houses are blank canvasses for you to create your dream home without breaking the bank.

Ballyorgan, Kilfinane, Co Limerick

This period cottage is located in the picturesque setting of Ballyorgan, in the heart of the Ballyhoura and Galtee mountains. This is a perfect opportunity for a first-time buyer or downsizer to restore the cottage to its former glory in a magnificent location.

Description: Cottage

Price: €95,000

Seller: DNG John Ryan

Contact: 022 50 051

Carraturk, Ballylanders, Co. Limerick

Located just outside of the quaint village of Ballylanders, this two-bed property is perfect for first time buyers who are ready to settle into their first home. It’s a real bargain considering the price at which it is listed.

Description: Two bedroom, one bath detached house

Price: €90,000

Seller: BidX1 Ireland

Contact: 01 6673388

38 Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick City, Limerick

This well located three bedroomed mid terrace property is located just a short walk from Limerick city centre and within walking distance of schools, shops and other local amenities. With its prime city location and a garden, this doer-upper won’t be on the market for long!

Description: Three bedroom, one bath terraced house

Price: €180,000

Seller: Property Partners de Courcy O'Dwyer

Contact: 061 410 410

31 Coolraine Estates, Mayorstone, Co. Limerick

This refurbishment opportunity is located in a mature residential development within walking distance of Limerick city. It’s got great potential for the right buyer to transform it into an urban retreat in the city.

Description: Three bedroom, one bath semi-detached house

Price: €240,000

Seller: BidX1 Ireland

Contact: 01 6673388

