Four doer-upper homes oozing with potential brought to you by MyHome.ie

Buying a house in turnkey condition may be the dream for some people, but others will relish the challenge of putting their own stamp on a home and picking up a bargain with tons of potential. These four houses are blank canvasses for you to create your dream home without breaking the bank.
Ballyorgan, Kilfinane, Co Limerick
This period cottage is located in the picturesque setting of Ballyorgan, in the heart of the Ballyhoura and Galtee mountains. This is a perfect opportunity for a first-time buyer or downsizer to restore the cottage to its former glory in a magnificent location.
Description: Cottage
Price: €95,000
Seller: DNG John Ryan
Contact: 022 50 051
Tap here to view this house on MyHome.ie
Carraturk, Ballylanders, Co. Limerick
Located just outside of the quaint village of Ballylanders, this two-bed property is perfect for first time buyers who are ready to settle into their first home. It’s a real bargain considering the price at which it is listed.
Description: Two bedroom, one bath detached house
Price: €90,000
Seller: BidX1 Ireland
Contact: 01 6673388
Tap here to view this house on MyHome.ie
38 Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick City, Limerick
This well located three bedroomed mid terrace property is located just a short walk from Limerick city centre and within walking distance of schools, shops and other local amenities. With its prime city location and a garden, this doer-upper won’t be on the market for long!
Description: Three bedroom, one bath terraced house
Price: €180,000
Seller: Property Partners de Courcy O'Dwyer
Contact: 061 410 410
Tap here to view this house on MyHome.ie
31 Coolraine Estates, Mayorstone, Co. Limerick
This refurbishment opportunity is located in a mature residential development within walking distance of Limerick city. It’s got great potential for the right buyer to transform it into an urban retreat in the city.
Description: Three bedroom, one bath semi-detached house
Price: €240,000
Seller: BidX1 Ireland
Contact: 01 6673388
Tap here to view this house on MyHome.ie
*Sponsored Content
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.