Three of the finest properties currently available in Limerick brought to you by MyHome.ie

Located on the banks of the Shannon and close to the Wild Atlantic Way, the Treaty County is a real gem and boasts some of the most impressive homes in the country. The three properties listed below are some of the most spectacular properties currently available in the county, and will generate major interest among discerning buyers.
Toorlougher, Murroe, Co. Limerick
This breathtaking three-bedroom property in Murroe is a masterpiece of design, and must be seen to be believed. This is a one of a kind property designed to the highest standard with miles of unspoiled hiking, cycling and walking trails on the doorstep.
Description: Three bedroom, two bath detached home
Price: €550,000
Seller: REA John Lee
Contact: 061-378121
The Coach House, Eden Terrace, North Circular Road, Limerick
This historic, architecturally converted coach house, designed by Limerick architect Michael Healy, is a delight to the senses and is superbly located in the heart of Limerick city.
Description: Three bedroom, two bath detached home
Price: €545,000
Seller: DNG Cusack Dunne
Contact: 061-209000
Sleepy Hollow, Thornfield, Lisnagry, Co Limerick
Sleepy Hollow is a hugely impressive five-bedroom family home built on a woodland setting of seven acres. The accommodation is well laid out, decorated to the highest standard and presented in turnkey condition. One of the most luxurious properties currently available in the county, Sleep Hollow will attract major interest.
Description: Five bedroom, four bath country house
Price: €825,000
Seller: Savills Country
Contact: 01-6634350
