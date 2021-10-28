Four excellent starter homes for under 200k in Limerick brought to you by MyHome.ie
The Treaty County boasts excellent value, with a number of appealing homes available for under €200,000. These four well-located homes would be ideal for first-time buyers are those looking to downsize.
40 Cois Rioga, Caherconlish, Limerick
This recently refurbished 4 bed home is within 20 km of Limerick city and is in turnkey condition. A perfect family home at a modest price.
Description: Four bedroom, four bath terraced house
Price: €195,000
Seller: Murphy Gubbins Auctioneers
Contact: 061 590 000
4 Catherine Place, Limerick City, Limerick
This townhouse is located in the heart of Limerick city and within strolling distance of the beautiful River Shannon and its walks, and of the city centre and all its amenities. This represents incredible value for the listed price.
Description: Five bedroom, one bath terraced house
Price: €185,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: 061 413 511
Athea Lower, Athea, Co. Limerick
This deceptively large detached cottage has been extended and fully refurbished to a high standard. It is located less than 10 minutes’ drive to the bustling towns of Abbeyfeale and Listowel.
Description: Three bedroom, one bath detached house
Price: €169,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald Stack
Contact: 068 32 087
Clash, Abbeyfeale, Limerick
Located on the outskirts of Abbeyfeale town, this spacious dormer home is located close to many local amenities such as shops, pubs and restaurants. An ideal family home at a bargain price.
Description: Four bedroom, two bath dormer house
Price: €195,000
Seller: DNG Declan Woulfe
Contact: 068 32 141
