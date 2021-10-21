“3 for 3” Breast Cancer Awareness Walk on October 31st with all proceeds going to the local Symptomatic Breast Clinic in University Hospital Limerick

The “3 for 3” Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in aid of the local Symptomatic Breast Cancer Unit, UHL will take place on Sunday, October 31st at 3pm. The scenic 3km walk will start and finish at Arthur’s Quay Park and will incorporate the 3 Bridges of Limerick highlighting our beautiful City. It is suitable for all ages & of course bring along your furry friends!

Caroline Moloney, Breast Cancer Survivor and founder of “3 for 3”, says “following the success in 2019 raising over €26,500 we are thrilled to be able to host this fabulous event once again after being absent last year. We are very grateful to be able to raise much-needed funds for our City’s Clinic and more importantly in a position to highlight Breast Awareness in a safe environment. We would like to thank our sponsors Pinergy and Scanlons Pharmacy who continue to make this event possible”.

Ms. Shona Tormey, Consultant Breast and General Surgeon in the Symptomatic Breast Cancer Unit, UHL, says, “being breast aware means knowing what is normal for you, checking your breasts at regular intervals, and discussing your concerns with your GP if you are concerned about symptoms or findings. Your GP will refer you to a symptomatic breast unit if appropriate. Triple assessment is performed at the clinic if necessary with clinical review, mammogram, ultrasound and biopsies performed in the clinic.

Ms. Shona adds, reducing risk from breast cancer includes maintaining a healthy weight, reducing alcohol consumption, not smoking, and breastfeeding.

Registration is €10, kiddies go free, register online at www.hookandladder.ie, pop into any Hook & Ladder Café or call 061-413778. You can donate to the charity or buy a beanie hat.