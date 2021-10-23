Need2talk is here to help!

Are you experiencing difficulties in your relationship at home or in personal life or at work, struggling to regulate your mood, feeling impatient and not quite yourself?

Perhaps you have noticed a pattern about yourself or the choices you made or making. Or simply you may have a question about yourself or your situation that you want to explore in a safe non-judgemental place.

Maybe an old question have now returned to you in a different form, a question that you thought you have addressed already.

If you have tried different avenues or are thinking where to start Need2talk can help.

Dr. Mou Sultana is a Consultant Counselling Psychologist and Psychotherapist with 15 years of postgraduate training and clinical experience. She is a behavioural & integrative therapist specialising in: Trauma, Sex and sexuality related difficulties, Perinatal mental health (including fertility, pregnancy, parenting), & Mood disorders including anger management.

In addition to acquiring BA Hons. in Counselling Psychotherapy from IICP Dublin, Dr. Sultana completed three Masters Degrees in Sociology, Psychology and Psychoanalytic Psychotherapy from UL and UCD (St. Vincent’s University Hospital).

Following her PhD from UCD, she is undertaking Neuroscience training from the King’s College London.

Her practice is informed with evidence based techniques and integrative methods. Her approach draws from the fields of Psychology, Psychotherapy, Sociology and Neuroscience.

Treatment plans are designed employing a collaborative approach with clients based on their individual needs to suit their individual goals at the pace of the client.

Dr. Sultana believes one size does not fit all, that every individual is different and their queries and experiences are different no matter how similar it may seem on the surface.

She prioritises individuality, subjectivity, and pays attention to the expression of the unconscious mind such as dreams and recurring/intrusive thoughts. LGBTQ+ & Poly-friendly clinic.