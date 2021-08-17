17/08/2021

The Trip to Tipp is back! Celebrate 31 years of Féile with Féile Forever

The Alvin Purple Experience will feature at Feile Forever

THE first weekend of what is hoped to be a series of intimate outdoor concerts will take place at one Ireland’s most beautiful locations Birdhill, County Tipperary at the foot of the Silvermines from Thursday, September 2 to Sunday, September 5.

The musical lineup for the first weekend, entitled Féile Forever, includes: Jerry Fish, The Frank & Walters, Paul Noonan, The Funk Junkies, The Alvin Purple Experience with Host Will Leahy and DJ NDT.

All of the shows will happen in a pop-up concert venue, from the same team who revived Féile at Semple Stadium in 2018 and 2019.

Tickets are being sold in pods of four and the shows will take place in accordance with the latest government guidelines.

Commenting on the first weekend, a spokesperson for Promoters CWB said: “After two great years in Thurles we had huge plans for Feile 2020 and 2021 but alas a Stadium show isn’t possible this year but hopefully these intimate Féile Forever nights will fill the gap until next year.”

Bell X1’s Paul Noonan will kick things off on when he takes to the stage at the specially built outdoor socially distant concert venue on Thursday, September 2.

Songwriter, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Paul best known as the frontman of one of Ireland's most iconic acts, Bell X1, is also renowned as a solo artist and collaborator on various musical projects including Printer Clips, Starboard Home, and House Plants. 

The second night - Friday, September 3 - will see Jerry Fish make a special performance at  Birdhill in Tipperary. Jerry Fish is a carny soul, one who has spent much of his life on the road, a shape-shifter, showman, shaman, songster, rock peacock and supper club crooner from Lynchville, a constantly evolving artist who has always favoured innovation over orthodoxy.

Saturday, September 4 brings arguably Ireland's greatest pop band The Frank & Walters to the stage. They will talk about their career on stage with Will Leahy before playing a full show. 

The Final night - Sunday, September 5 -  sees two of the greatest live acts to come out of the Midwest - The Alvin Purple Experience and The Funk Junkies come together for the very first time.  

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.ie and via www.thetriptotipp.com.

