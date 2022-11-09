Search

09 Nov 2022

Limerick club and school rugby fixtures - November 10 to 17

Limerick club and school rugby fixtures - November 10 to 17

This is a busy period for club and school rugby fixtures in Limerick

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

09 Nov 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

Thursday, November 10                                                                      

Boys Schools Mungret Cup: Midleton CBS v High School CBS,Midleton,12.30pm;

Boys Schools O'Brien Cup: Ennis CS v Abbey CBS,Enis,12pm;

Boys Schools Bowen Series: Crescent College Comp B v Villiers School, Crescent Comp.,1.30pm;

Boys Schools Mungret Shield: Midleton CBS v High School CBS,Midleton,12.30pm;

Friday, November 11                                                                 

Women's League Conference A:U.L.Bohemian v Shannon-LIT,Annacotty,7.45pm;

South Junior 2 League:Bandon v Dolphin,Bandon,7.30pm;

Cobh Pirates  v Clonakilty,Cobh,7.30pm;

Cork Constitution v Old Christians,Temple Hill,7.30pm;

Highfield v Mallow,Woodleigh Park,7.30pm;

Muskerry v U.C.C.,Mardyke,7.30pm;

Boys Schools Junior Cup Group A:St. Munchin's v Glenstal Abbey,Corbally,1pm;

Boys Schools McCarthy Cup B2:Villiers School v Glenstal Abbey,Villiers,1.30pm;

Bank of Ireland Boys Under 18 League Conference 4:Kinsale v Crosshaven,Kinsale,7.30pm;

Bank of Ireland Boys Under 16 League Conference 6:Fermoy v Carrick-on-Suir,Fermoy,7.30pm;

Conference 7:Youghal v Midleton,Youghal,7.30pm;

Boys South Under 13 League Group A:Clonakilty Green v Skibbereen,The Vale,7pm;

Group B:Cork Constitution Blue v Kinsale,Temple Hill,7.30pm;

Boys Under 13 Friendly:Nenagh Ormond v Garryowen,Nenagh,7pm;

Saturday, November 12       

Energia All Ireland League Division 1A:Cork Constitution v Lansdowne,Temple Hill;         

Dublin University v Shannon,College Park;   

Garryowen v U.C.D.,Dooradoyle;        

Terenure College v Ballynahinch,Lakelands Park;    

Young Munster v Clontarf,Tom Clifford Park;

Division 1B:Banbridge v City of Armagh,Rifle Park;         

Buccaneers v U.C.C.,Dubarry Park;     

Highfield v Old Belvedere,Woodleigh Park;   

Naas v St. Mary's College,Forenaughts;

Old Wesley v Malone,Energia Park;    

Division 2A: Ballymena v M.U. Barnhall,Eaton Park;         

Blackrock College v Navan,Stradbrook;         

Dolphin v Cashel,Musgrave Park;        

Old Crescent v Nenagh,Ormond,Takumi Park;         

Queens University v U.L. Bohemian,Dub Lane;       

Division 2B:Dungannon v Galway Corinthians,Stevenson Park; 

Enniscorthy v Belfast Harlequins,Alcast Park;

Galwegians v Malahide,Crowley Park; 

Greystones v Rainey Old Boys,Dr Hickey Park;       

Wanderers v Sligo,Merrion Road;        

Division 2C:Ballina v Clonmel,Heffernan Park;       

Bangor v Midleton,Upritchard Park;    

Instonians v Bruff,Shaw's Bridge;        

Skerries v Omagh Academicals,Holmpatrick;

Tullamore v Sunday's Well,Spollanstown;     

Energia Women's All Ireland League:Cooke v U.L. Bohemian,Shaws Bridge,5pm;

Old Belvedere v Wicklow,Ollie Campbell Park,5pm;

Railway Union v Blackrock College,Park Avenue,5pm;

Suttonians v Ballincollig,JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds,3.30pm;

Munster Junior League Section A:Skibbereen v Kilfeacle,Skibbereen,3pm;

North Gleeson League Section A:Listowel v Ardscoil Old Boys, Listowel;     

Newcastle West v Charleville,Newcastle West,        

Old Crescent v Richmond,Takumi Park;         

Section B:Garryowen v Presentation,Dooradoyle;   

Kilrush v Thomond,Kilrush;      

Shannon v U.L. Bohemian-Newport,Coonagh;          

Section C:Clanwilliam v Galbally-Mitchelstown, Clanwilliam Park,7pm;

Fethard v Thurles,Fethard,7pm;

South Junior 3 League:Youghal v Kanturk,Youghal,6.30pm;

Bank of Ireland Boys Under 18 League Conference 4:Kanturk v Bandon,Kanturk,12.30pm;

Skibbereen v Clonakilty,Skibbereen,11.30am;

Conference 6:Cobh Pirates v Dungarvan,Cobh,1pm;

Youghal v Waterpark,Youghal,12pm;

Bank of Ireland Boys Under 16 League Conference 2:Killarney v Castleisland,Killarney,11. 15am;

Tralee v Chorca Dhuibhne,Tralee,12pm;

Conference 4:Bantry Bay v Skibbereen,Bantry,11.30am;

Clonakilty v Crosshaven,The Vale,12.30pm;

Conference 5:Ballincollig v Cork Constitution,Tanner Park,11am;

Douglas-Muskerry v Old Christians,Ballyanly,12pm;

Conference 6:Waterford City v Fethard,Waterford,12pm;

Conference 7:Mitchelstown v Dungarvan,Mitchelstown,1pm;

Bank of Ireland Girls Under 18 League Conference 1:Fethard v Ballina-Killaloe,Fethard,12. 30pm;

Conference 2:Cobh-Dolphin v Tralee,Cobh,12.30pm;

Killarney v Skibbereen-Bantry-Bay, Killarney,12.30pm;

Girls Under 18 Development League:Scariff v Waterpark,Scariff,12.30pm;

Bank of Ireland Girls Under 16 Conference 2:Dunmanway-Bantry Bay v Clonakilty Red,Bantry,1pm;

Girls Under 14 League Conference 1:Bruff v Shannon,Kilballyowen Park,11am;

Conference 2:Mallow-Mitchelstown v Ballincollig,tbc,11am;

Girls Under 14 Development League:Kinsale v Fethard,Kinsale,11am;

Boys South Under 13 League Group A:Bandon v Clonakilty Red,Bandon,9.30am;

Group B:Old Christians v Highfield,Rathcooney,12.30pm;

Group C:Cobh Pirates v Crosshaven,Cobh,12pm;

Dolphin v Midleton,Musgrave Park,12pm;

Group D:Ballincollig v Fermoy,Tanner Park,12pm;

Kanturk v Muskerry,Kanturk,12pm;

Boys West Under 14 League:Charleville v Abbeyfeale,Charleville,10am;

Killarney v Listowel,Killarney,10am;

Killorglin v Killarney,Killorglin,10am;

Boys Under 16 Friendly:Kinsale v Sunday's Well,Kinsale,12pm;

Terenure College v Rockwell College,Dublin,12pm;

Terenure College B v Rockwell College B,Dublin,12pm;

Sunday, November 13                                                              

Munster Junior League Section A:Abbeyfeale v Bandon,Abbeyfeale;        

Clanwilliam v St. Mary's,Clanwilliam Park;   

Muskerry v Richmond,Ballyanly;        

Newcastle West v Clonakilty,Newcastle West;         

Thomond v Crosshaven,Liam Fitzgerald Park;

Thurles v Mallow,Thurles,2pm;

Waterpark v Old Christians,Ballinakill;

Section B:Cobh Pirates v Fermoy,Cobh;        

Ennis v St. Senan's,Ennis;

Fethard v Dungarvan,Fethard;   

Waterford City v Carrick-on-Suir,Waterford; 

Youghal v Galbally-Mitchelstown,Youghal;   

Section C:Bantry Bay v Kanturk,Bantry;       

Douglas v Kinsale,Castletreasure;         

Killarney v Ballincollig,Killarney;       

Killorglin v Castleisland,Killorglin;    

Tralee v Charleville,Tralee;        

Munster Junior Clubs Challenge Cup:Thurles v Mallow,Thurles,2pm;

Munster Senior Clubs League North:Garryowen v Shannon,Dooradoyle;      

U.L. Bohemian v Nenagh Ormond,Annacotty,

Munster Senior Clubs League South:Highfield v U.C.C.,Woodleigh Park;  

Munster Senior Clubs League 2C:Sunday's Well v Dolphin,Musgrave Park;  

Women's League Conference A:Skibbereen v Kerry,Skibbereen,1pm;

Conference B:Ballincollig v Waterpark,Tanner Park,1pm;

Thurles v Ennis-Kilrush,Thurles,1pm;

Conference C:Bantry Bay v Midleton,Bantry,2.45pm;

Dolphin v Mallow,Musgrave Park,1pm;

Bank of Ireland Boys Under 18 League Conference 1:Richmond-St. Mary's v Garryowen,Grove Island,11.30am;

U.L. Bohemian-Newport v Old Crescent,Annacotty,12pm;

Young Munster v St. Senan's,Derryknockane,12pm;

Conference 2:Abbeyfeale-Listowel v Tralee,Abbeyfeale,11am;

Mallow v Killarney,Mallow,12pm;

Conference 3:Bruff White v Ennis Red,Kilballyowen Park,1pm;

Nenagh Ormond v Galtee Rugby,Nenagh,1pm;

Conference 5:Highfield v Carrigaline-Dolphin,Woodleigh Park,1pm;

Sunday's Well v Muskerry,Musgrave Park,12pm;

Conference 6:Clonmel v Carrick-Waterford,Clonmel, 12pm;

Fermoy v Midleton,Fermoy,11.30am;

Bank of Ireland Boys Under 16 League Conference 1:Garryowen v Charleville,Dooradoyle,12pm;

Shannon v Ennis,Coonagh,12pm;

Conference 2:Listowel v Killorglin,Listowel,1pm;

Conference 3:Nenagh Ormond v Cashel,Nenagh,11.45am;

Bank of Ireland Girls Under 18 League Conference 2:Clonakilty v Ballincollig,The Vale,12.30pm;                              

Bank of Ireland GirlsUnder 16 League Conference 1:Clonakilty Green v Mallow-Mitchelstown,The Vale,12.30pm;

Conference 2:Tralee v Skibbereen,Tralee;     

Girls Under 14 League Conference 1:Old Crescent v Garryowen,Takumi Park,12pm;

Conference 2:Dolphin v Carrick-Thurles-Dungarvan, Musgrave Park,11am;

Waterpark v Midleton-Youghal,Ballinakill, 2pm;

Conference 3:Kanturk v Clonakilty,Kanturk,12.30pm;

Boys East Under 13 League:Cashel v Clanwilliam,Cashel,11am;

Waterford City v Clonmel,Waterford,11am;

Waterpark v Kilfeacle,Ballinakill,11am;

North Under 15 League Final:Ennis v Old Crescent,TBC,11.30am;

Boys North Under 14 League Section 1:Newcastle West v Ennis,Newcastle West,11.30am;

St. Mary's-Scariff-Newport v Old Crescent,Newport,11.30am;

Young Munster v Thomond-Richmond, Derryknockane,12.30pm;

Section 2:Ballina-Killaloe v Nenagh Ormond,Clairsford,11.30am;

Bruff v U.L.Bohemian,Kilballyowen Park,11.30am;

Kilrush v Garryowen,Kilrush,11.30am;

Boys Under 15 Friendly:Clanwilliam v Young Munster,Collegelands,12pm;

Boys Under 14 Friendly:Old Christians v Kilfeacle,Rathcooney,12pm;

Monday, November 14                                                              

Munster Senior Clubs North:Old Crescent v Young Munster,Takumi Park,7.30pm;

Tuesday, November 15                                                              

Boys Schools Under 18 Bowen Series:St. Munchin's v Villiers School,Corbally; 

Wednesday, November 16                                                                    

Under 20 Donal Walsh Trophy:U.L Bohemian v Garryowen,tbc,7.30pm;

Pinergy Boys Munster Senior Cup Group A:P.B.C. v Bandon Grammar School,Wilton;        

Rockwell College v Munster CSP,Fethard,6.30pm;

Group B:Crescent College Comp. v Castletroy College,Crescent Comp.; 

St. Munchin's v C.B.C.,Corbally;

Boys Schools Bowen Shield:Crescent College Comp. v Bandon Grammar School,Crescent Comp.;    

Boys Schools Munster Junior Cup Group A:Bandon Grammar School v Crescent College Comp.,Bandon;

Group B:Castletroy College v Ardscoil Rís,Castletroy;     

Munster CSP v C.B.C.,Musgrave Park,6.30pm;

Boys Schools McCarthy Cup:   P.B.C. v St. Munchin's,Wilton; 

Boys Schools McCarthy Cup B:P.B.C. v St. Munchin's,Wilton; 

Boys Schools McCarthy Cup B2:St. Clement's v High School CBS,Takumi Park,12.30pm;

Boys Schools Under 15 Friendly:Rockwell College v Newbridge College,Rockwell;   

Boys Schools Under 14 Friendly:Ardscoil Rís v Crescent College Comp.,Ardscoil Rís;     

Ardscoil Rís B v Crescent College Comp. B,Ardscoil Rís;  

Castletroy College v C.B.C.,Castletroy;

Castletroy College B v C.B.C. B,Castletroy;  

Rockwell College v Bandon Grammar School,Rockwell;   

Rockwell College B v Bandon Grammar School B,Rockwell;         

St. Clement's v High School CBS,Takumi Park,12.30pm;

Newbridge College v St. Munchin's,Newbridge;      

Thursday, November 17                                                                      

Boys Schools Mungret Cup: Midleton CBS v Villiers School,Midleton,12.30pm;

Boys Schools Bowen Series: Ardscoil Rís v Castletroy College,Ardscoil Rís;      

Boys Schools Mungret Shield: Midleton CBS v Villiers School,Midleton,12.30pm;

 

