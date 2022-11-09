Limerick club and school rugby fixtures - November 10 to 17

This is a busy period for club and school rugby fixtures in Limerick
Thursday, November 10
Boys Schools Mungret Cup: Midleton CBS v High School CBS,Midleton,12.30pm;
Boys Schools O'Brien Cup: Ennis CS v Abbey CBS,Enis,12pm;
Boys Schools Bowen Series: Crescent College Comp B v Villiers School, Crescent Comp.,1.30pm;
Boys Schools Mungret Shield: Midleton CBS v High School CBS,Midleton,12.30pm;
Friday, November 11
Women's League Conference A:U.L.Bohemian v Shannon-LIT,Annacotty,7.45pm;
South Junior 2 League:Bandon v Dolphin,Bandon,7.30pm;
Cobh Pirates v Clonakilty,Cobh,7.30pm;
Cork Constitution v Old Christians,Temple Hill,7.30pm;
Highfield v Mallow,Woodleigh Park,7.30pm;
Muskerry v U.C.C.,Mardyke,7.30pm;
Boys Schools Junior Cup Group A:St. Munchin's v Glenstal Abbey,Corbally,1pm;
Boys Schools McCarthy Cup B2:Villiers School v Glenstal Abbey,Villiers,1.30pm;
Bank of Ireland Boys Under 18 League Conference 4:Kinsale v Crosshaven,Kinsale,7.30pm;
Bank of Ireland Boys Under 16 League Conference 6:Fermoy v Carrick-on-Suir,Fermoy,7.30pm;
Conference 7:Youghal v Midleton,Youghal,7.30pm;
Boys South Under 13 League Group A:Clonakilty Green v Skibbereen,The Vale,7pm;
Group B:Cork Constitution Blue v Kinsale,Temple Hill,7.30pm;
Boys Under 13 Friendly:Nenagh Ormond v Garryowen,Nenagh,7pm;
Saturday, November 12
Energia All Ireland League Division 1A:Cork Constitution v Lansdowne,Temple Hill;
Dublin University v Shannon,College Park;
Garryowen v U.C.D.,Dooradoyle;
Terenure College v Ballynahinch,Lakelands Park;
Young Munster v Clontarf,Tom Clifford Park;
Division 1B:Banbridge v City of Armagh,Rifle Park;
Buccaneers v U.C.C.,Dubarry Park;
Highfield v Old Belvedere,Woodleigh Park;
Naas v St. Mary's College,Forenaughts;
Old Wesley v Malone,Energia Park;
Division 2A: Ballymena v M.U. Barnhall,Eaton Park;
Blackrock College v Navan,Stradbrook;
Dolphin v Cashel,Musgrave Park;
Old Crescent v Nenagh,Ormond,Takumi Park;
Queens University v U.L. Bohemian,Dub Lane;
Division 2B:Dungannon v Galway Corinthians,Stevenson Park;
Enniscorthy v Belfast Harlequins,Alcast Park;
Galwegians v Malahide,Crowley Park;
Greystones v Rainey Old Boys,Dr Hickey Park;
Wanderers v Sligo,Merrion Road;
Division 2C:Ballina v Clonmel,Heffernan Park;
Bangor v Midleton,Upritchard Park;
Instonians v Bruff,Shaw's Bridge;
Skerries v Omagh Academicals,Holmpatrick;
Tullamore v Sunday's Well,Spollanstown;
Energia Women's All Ireland League:Cooke v U.L. Bohemian,Shaws Bridge,5pm;
Old Belvedere v Wicklow,Ollie Campbell Park,5pm;
Railway Union v Blackrock College,Park Avenue,5pm;
Suttonians v Ballincollig,JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds,3.30pm;
Munster Junior League Section A:Skibbereen v Kilfeacle,Skibbereen,3pm;
North Gleeson League Section A:Listowel v Ardscoil Old Boys, Listowel;
Newcastle West v Charleville,Newcastle West,
Old Crescent v Richmond,Takumi Park;
Section B:Garryowen v Presentation,Dooradoyle;
Kilrush v Thomond,Kilrush;
Shannon v U.L. Bohemian-Newport,Coonagh;
Section C:Clanwilliam v Galbally-Mitchelstown, Clanwilliam Park,7pm;
Fethard v Thurles,Fethard,7pm;
South Junior 3 League:Youghal v Kanturk,Youghal,6.30pm;
Bank of Ireland Boys Under 18 League Conference 4:Kanturk v Bandon,Kanturk,12.30pm;
Skibbereen v Clonakilty,Skibbereen,11.30am;
Conference 6:Cobh Pirates v Dungarvan,Cobh,1pm;
Youghal v Waterpark,Youghal,12pm;
Bank of Ireland Boys Under 16 League Conference 2:Killarney v Castleisland,Killarney,11. 15am;
Tralee v Chorca Dhuibhne,Tralee,12pm;
Conference 4:Bantry Bay v Skibbereen,Bantry,11.30am;
Clonakilty v Crosshaven,The Vale,12.30pm;
Conference 5:Ballincollig v Cork Constitution,Tanner Park,11am;
Douglas-Muskerry v Old Christians,Ballyanly,12pm;
Conference 6:Waterford City v Fethard,Waterford,12pm;
Conference 7:Mitchelstown v Dungarvan,Mitchelstown,1pm;
Bank of Ireland Girls Under 18 League Conference 1:Fethard v Ballina-Killaloe,Fethard,12. 30pm;
Conference 2:Cobh-Dolphin v Tralee,Cobh,12.30pm;
Killarney v Skibbereen-Bantry-Bay, Killarney,12.30pm;
Girls Under 18 Development League:Scariff v Waterpark,Scariff,12.30pm;
Bank of Ireland Girls Under 16 Conference 2:Dunmanway-Bantry Bay v Clonakilty Red,Bantry,1pm;
Girls Under 14 League Conference 1:Bruff v Shannon,Kilballyowen Park,11am;
Conference 2:Mallow-Mitchelstown v Ballincollig,tbc,11am;
Girls Under 14 Development League:Kinsale v Fethard,Kinsale,11am;
Boys South Under 13 League Group A:Bandon v Clonakilty Red,Bandon,9.30am;
Group B:Old Christians v Highfield,Rathcooney,12.30pm;
Group C:Cobh Pirates v Crosshaven,Cobh,12pm;
Dolphin v Midleton,Musgrave Park,12pm;
Group D:Ballincollig v Fermoy,Tanner Park,12pm;
Kanturk v Muskerry,Kanturk,12pm;
Boys West Under 14 League:Charleville v Abbeyfeale,Charleville,10am;
Killarney v Listowel,Killarney,10am;
Killorglin v Killarney,Killorglin,10am;
Boys Under 16 Friendly:Kinsale v Sunday's Well,Kinsale,12pm;
Terenure College v Rockwell College,Dublin,12pm;
Terenure College B v Rockwell College B,Dublin,12pm;
Sunday, November 13
Munster Junior League Section A:Abbeyfeale v Bandon,Abbeyfeale;
Clanwilliam v St. Mary's,Clanwilliam Park;
Muskerry v Richmond,Ballyanly;
Newcastle West v Clonakilty,Newcastle West;
Thomond v Crosshaven,Liam Fitzgerald Park;
Thurles v Mallow,Thurles,2pm;
Waterpark v Old Christians,Ballinakill;
Section B:Cobh Pirates v Fermoy,Cobh;
Ennis v St. Senan's,Ennis;
Fethard v Dungarvan,Fethard;
Waterford City v Carrick-on-Suir,Waterford;
Youghal v Galbally-Mitchelstown,Youghal;
Section C:Bantry Bay v Kanturk,Bantry;
Douglas v Kinsale,Castletreasure;
Killarney v Ballincollig,Killarney;
Killorglin v Castleisland,Killorglin;
Tralee v Charleville,Tralee;
Munster Junior Clubs Challenge Cup:Thurles v Mallow,Thurles,2pm;
Munster Senior Clubs League North:Garryowen v Shannon,Dooradoyle;
U.L. Bohemian v Nenagh Ormond,Annacotty,
Munster Senior Clubs League South:Highfield v U.C.C.,Woodleigh Park;
Munster Senior Clubs League 2C:Sunday's Well v Dolphin,Musgrave Park;
Women's League Conference A:Skibbereen v Kerry,Skibbereen,1pm;
Conference B:Ballincollig v Waterpark,Tanner Park,1pm;
Thurles v Ennis-Kilrush,Thurles,1pm;
Conference C:Bantry Bay v Midleton,Bantry,2.45pm;
Dolphin v Mallow,Musgrave Park,1pm;
Bank of Ireland Boys Under 18 League Conference 1:Richmond-St. Mary's v Garryowen,Grove Island,11.30am;
U.L. Bohemian-Newport v Old Crescent,Annacotty,12pm;
Young Munster v St. Senan's,Derryknockane,12pm;
Conference 2:Abbeyfeale-Listowel v Tralee,Abbeyfeale,11am;
Mallow v Killarney,Mallow,12pm;
Conference 3:Bruff White v Ennis Red,Kilballyowen Park,1pm;
Nenagh Ormond v Galtee Rugby,Nenagh,1pm;
Conference 5:Highfield v Carrigaline-Dolphin,Woodleigh Park,1pm;
Sunday's Well v Muskerry,Musgrave Park,12pm;
Conference 6:Clonmel v Carrick-Waterford,Clonmel, 12pm;
Fermoy v Midleton,Fermoy,11.30am;
Bank of Ireland Boys Under 16 League Conference 1:Garryowen v Charleville,Dooradoyle,12pm;
Shannon v Ennis,Coonagh,12pm;
Conference 2:Listowel v Killorglin,Listowel,1pm;
Conference 3:Nenagh Ormond v Cashel,Nenagh,11.45am;
Bank of Ireland Girls Under 18 League Conference 2:Clonakilty v Ballincollig,The Vale,12.30pm;
Bank of Ireland GirlsUnder 16 League Conference 1:Clonakilty Green v Mallow-Mitchelstown,The Vale,12.30pm;
Conference 2:Tralee v Skibbereen,Tralee;
Girls Under 14 League Conference 1:Old Crescent v Garryowen,Takumi Park,12pm;
Conference 2:Dolphin v Carrick-Thurles-Dungarvan, Musgrave Park,11am;
Waterpark v Midleton-Youghal,Ballinakill, 2pm;
Conference 3:Kanturk v Clonakilty,Kanturk,12.30pm;
Boys East Under 13 League:Cashel v Clanwilliam,Cashel,11am;
Waterford City v Clonmel,Waterford,11am;
Waterpark v Kilfeacle,Ballinakill,11am;
North Under 15 League Final:Ennis v Old Crescent,TBC,11.30am;
Boys North Under 14 League Section 1:Newcastle West v Ennis,Newcastle West,11.30am;
St. Mary's-Scariff-Newport v Old Crescent,Newport,11.30am;
Young Munster v Thomond-Richmond, Derryknockane,12.30pm;
Section 2:Ballina-Killaloe v Nenagh Ormond,Clairsford,11.30am;
Bruff v U.L.Bohemian,Kilballyowen Park,11.30am;
Kilrush v Garryowen,Kilrush,11.30am;
Boys Under 15 Friendly:Clanwilliam v Young Munster,Collegelands,12pm;
Boys Under 14 Friendly:Old Christians v Kilfeacle,Rathcooney,12pm;
Monday, November 14
Munster Senior Clubs North:Old Crescent v Young Munster,Takumi Park,7.30pm;
Tuesday, November 15
Boys Schools Under 18 Bowen Series:St. Munchin's v Villiers School,Corbally;
Wednesday, November 16
Under 20 Donal Walsh Trophy:U.L Bohemian v Garryowen,tbc,7.30pm;
Pinergy Boys Munster Senior Cup Group A:P.B.C. v Bandon Grammar School,Wilton;
Rockwell College v Munster CSP,Fethard,6.30pm;
Group B:Crescent College Comp. v Castletroy College,Crescent Comp.;
St. Munchin's v C.B.C.,Corbally;
Boys Schools Bowen Shield:Crescent College Comp. v Bandon Grammar School,Crescent Comp.;
Boys Schools Munster Junior Cup Group A:Bandon Grammar School v Crescent College Comp.,Bandon;
Group B:Castletroy College v Ardscoil Rís,Castletroy;
Munster CSP v C.B.C.,Musgrave Park,6.30pm;
Boys Schools McCarthy Cup: P.B.C. v St. Munchin's,Wilton;
Boys Schools McCarthy Cup B:P.B.C. v St. Munchin's,Wilton;
Boys Schools McCarthy Cup B2:St. Clement's v High School CBS,Takumi Park,12.30pm;
Boys Schools Under 15 Friendly:Rockwell College v Newbridge College,Rockwell;
Boys Schools Under 14 Friendly:Ardscoil Rís v Crescent College Comp.,Ardscoil Rís;
Ardscoil Rís B v Crescent College Comp. B,Ardscoil Rís;
Castletroy College v C.B.C.,Castletroy;
Castletroy College B v C.B.C. B,Castletroy;
Rockwell College v Bandon Grammar School,Rockwell;
Rockwell College B v Bandon Grammar School B,Rockwell;
St. Clement's v High School CBS,Takumi Park,12.30pm;
Newbridge College v St. Munchin's,Newbridge;
Thursday, November 17
Boys Schools Mungret Cup: Midleton CBS v Villiers School,Midleton,12.30pm;
Boys Schools Bowen Series: Ardscoil Rís v Castletroy College,Ardscoil Rís;
Boys Schools Mungret Shield: Midleton CBS v Villiers School,Midleton,12.30pm;
Meaghan Gilmartin, third year Early Childhood Education and Care student at TUS Moylish receiving her iPad from Donn O'Sullivan Head of Marketing and Communications at Limerick City and County Council
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.