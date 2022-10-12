Thomond RFC hosts special Lip Sync Battles event

AS Thomond RFC celebrate their achievements both on and off the field over the last 78 years, another battle is about to unfold this time in the form of a unique Thomond RFC Lip Sync Battles Event which will take place at the Greenhills Hotel, on Friday, October 21.

This event promises to be a great night of fun and entertainment, where Thomond players, friends and guests both past and present will come together to help raise funds for the critical development of Thomond RFC’s facilities which will in turn provide rugby for the young men, women, boys and girls of Thomond RFC to realise their full potential of a life in sport through rugby.

All the action on the night will be meticulously judged by former Munster and Irish Rugby International, Marcus Horan, renowned Dance Instructor and Choreographer, Darren Nash, Catherine Hogan, wife of famous Cranberries Musician, Noel and immediate past president and former player, Eddie Hughes.

President of Thomond RFC, Colm Kerley said: "The club was founded in 1944 to provide the opportunity to play rugby in its local and surrounding community and today, its purpose has not changed much, working together in honour of our predecessors, we have to strive to continue with the further development of our facilities and crucially increase player participation particularly at under age level and to present everybody with the chance to play rugby within our community and beyond”.

Director of Rugby, Michael Grimes pointed out: “The Royal Blue Jersey of Thomond has provided players at the very highest level for Munster, Ireland and even the Lions and that Keith Earls has captained Ireland to victory on New Zealand soil which was a milestone moment for both Keith and the club with Keith reflecting that the previous and only other time he captained a team was when he played for the Thomond under 14’s”.

Through the club's shared vision, hard work, volunteerism and the generosity of sponsors, Thomond players can now train in one state of the art facility all under the Umbrella of Thomond RFC.

With spot prizes and bragging rights replacing silverware and league points, you can be part of another great Thomond night to remember and you can be safe in the knowledge that your contribution towards this event will have a positive impact on the clubs future.

Tickets for the Lip Sync Battles Event are available now for €25. Message Thomond RFCs social media outlets, Facebook – Thomond RFC Official Twitter @rfcthomond Instagram @thomond_rfc or contact Michael Grimes 086-8382514 for more details