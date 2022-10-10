Limerick second-row makes United Rugby Championship debut for Ulster Rugby

LIMERICK man Frank Bradshaw Ryan made his United Rugby Championship (URC) debut for Ulster on Saturday night.

Former Shannon RFC player Bradshaw-Ryan came off in the replacements' bench with half an hour to go in Ulster's Round 4 URC meeting with the Ospreys in Belfast.

It was 27-year-old Bradshaw-Ryan's competitive debut for the Irish province having moved to Ulster on a one-year deal in the summer.

The Limerick man bolsters Ulster's second row options having moved to Belfast from French Pro D2 side, USON Nevers.

Known for his lineout skills and ability to carry, the Munster sub-Academy graduate, and former Ireland U19s player, has brought the leadership skills he has honed over six years in France.

Frank Bradshaw Ryan, with the help of an agent in France, joined Federale 1 side Auch, a former Top 14 club, in 2016.

The former Munster Sub-Academy’s ​time at Auch, who played in France’s third-tier, turned out to be a positive experience.

The Clareview native turned in impressive string of displays earning him a move to USON Nevers, located 260kms southeast of Paris, who play in the second-tier of French rugby.

Bradshaw-Ryan is a past pupil of Ardscoil Ris.