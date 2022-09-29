Search

29 Sept 2022

Nine Munster rugby players in Emerging Ireland matchday squad to play in South Africa

Munster's Shane Daly selected at full back

Jerome O'Connell

29 Sept 2022 5:00 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

NINE Munster players have been named the Emerging Ireland Match Day 23 for their first game of the Toyota Challenge series in South Africa.

The Emerging Ireland side play Windhoek Draught Griquas in Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein this Friday September 30 - kick-off at 12.45pm (Irish time)

Max Deegan, who is a member of the touring party leadership group, will take the captain’s armband for the opening fixture against the Griquas at Toyota Stadium.

Deegan is joined in the back row by Scott Penny and David McCann. Joe McCarthy and Tom Ahern are named at lock with Josh Wycherley, Tom Stewart and Thomas Clarkson in the front row.

Nathan Doak and Jack Crowley are named at half-back with Stewart Moore and Jamie Osborne at inside and outside centre respectively. Robert Baloucoune and Calvin Nash fill the wings with Shane Daly named at fullback.

The replacements named are Diarmuid Barron, Michael Milne, Roman Salanoa, Brian Deeny, John Hodnett, Michael McDonald, Jake Flannery and Antoine Frisch.

The match will be streamed live on IrishRugby.ie

TEAM: Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution); Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster), Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas), Stewart Moore (Ulster/Malone), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen), Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution), Nathan Doak (Ulster/Banbridge); Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster), Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster/Dublin University); Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University), Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon); David McCann (Ulster/Banbridge), Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD), Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne). Replacements: Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen), Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD), Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon), Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf), John Hodnett (Munster/UCC), Michael McDonald (Ulster), Jake Flannery (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Antoine Frisch (Munster).

