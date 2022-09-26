Limerick rugby club's kick-off new All-Ireland League season on Saturday

THE new Energia All-Ireland season kicks-off next Saturday afternoon.

Three Limerick clubs will be competing in Division 1A of the league. Newly promoted Shannon begin life back in the top flight with a home game against last season's beaten finalists Terenure College on the back pitch at Thomond Park, 2.30pm.

Also in Division 1A on Saturday, Young Munster, who are the only Limerick side to reach the semi-finals of this season's Munster Senior Cup, make the trip to Leeside to face Munster rivals Cork Constitution at Temple Hill.

The third Limerick club competing in Division 1A, Garryowen, have a home game against Dublin University at Dooradoyle.

The first Limerick derby in Division 1A will take place on October 8 when Young Munster host Garryowen at Tom Clifford Park.

Meanwhile, in the opening round of fixtures in Division 2A of the All-Ireland League next Saturday, Old Crescent make the trip to Parsonstown to face MU Barnhall.

Also in 2A, UL-Bohemian will host local rivals Nenagh Ormond at ULs North Campus.

Limerick's remaining representative in the All-Ireland League, Bruff, open their Division 2C campaign against Omagh Academicals at Kilballyowen Park. The AIL will begin with three successive weekends of league fixtures in October.

The Men’s Divisions of the Energia All-Ireland League will continue with an 18-game regular season for all 50 teams across the five divisions this season.

This is the preferred format as stated by clubs at the the AIL Men’s Divisions Forum meeting. It is also intended to reinitiate an Ireland Club XV in 2022/23 with a Club International Series to take place in March 2023