Former Irish rugby international Sean Cronin back playing soccer in Limerick after 20 years

FORMER Irish rugby international Sean Cronin has made a goal-scoring return to the soccer fields of Limerick.

The 36 year old found the net at the weekend in Division 3A of the Limerick District Soccer League - his Lisnagry B side defeating Parkville B by 6-3.

Over 20 years ago Cronin was a rising star of Limerick soccer - playing in the 2000 Kennedy Cup winning U14 side.

But Cronin was to make his name on the rugby fields - playing for Ireland on 72 occasions including the 2014 and the 2015 Six Nations winning squads and the Grand Slam winning side of 2018. The hooker played with Munster, Connacht and Leinster across 14 years as a professional rugby player and in the blue of Leinster, the Limerick man won two Heineken Cup medals, a Challenge Cup medal and six PRO12/14 titles.

Cronin's pro rugby playing days ended in June and he has now returned to live in Limerick.

"One of the lads (Ross O’Neill) who I knew from playing with Monaleen GAA years ago knew that me and my wife (Claire) and kids had moved back to Limerick and he just text me saying that I've signed you up to play with Lisnagry - he didn’t even ask!" explained Cronin.

Earlier this month, he lined out in his first ever junior soccer match.

"I hadn’t played a soccer match in 20 years until I played against Northside in Hogan Park and I ended up playing 90-minutes in the middle of the field and I could barely walk the next day," laughed Cronin.

"They threw me into the centre of midfield and I had never played there in my life! Obviously a lot of running and I wanted to make a bit of an impression so I was going hell for leather - I could barely walk the next day. I’ve had to take more of a holding role," he joked.

In his third game of the new LDMC season Cronin was among the goal-scorers.

"I was actually so relieved because I’ve actually had a few strikes and they haven’t gone anywhere near the goal over the last two or three games! I’m finding the touch coming back again because for the first few games it was more like a bomb at my feet any time the ball came. It’s amazing the way it takes you a while to get used to it again," he explains.

"I was still keeping on top of the running and then I said to myself why am I doing this by myself whereas if I go back to a team sport I can have a bit of craic and get a competitive nature of it as well. I’m doing it to keep fit and I’m enjoying it because it’s a good bit of craic. It’s a different fitness - even at that level it’s 90-minutes of continuous running and moving. It’s not flat out running but a big shock to the system," he laughed.

As luck would have it, two of the three games to-date for Lisnagry B this season have been in Hogan Park.

"When we won the Kennedy Cup we used to do all our training in Hogan Park so it was a big blast from the past to be back there after all those years playing a match. It brought back good memories and we’ve got two wins there - it’s a good omen for me!"

"I stopped playing soccer around 15/16. It’s been good to be back. I didn’t know what to expect but it’s certainly very competitive," he said.

Before rugby took over Cronin was a Limerick SFC winner with Monaleen in 2005 and a return to the GAA fields hasn't been ruled out either.

For now, Cronin is certainly keeping busy in his 'retirement from playing professional rugby.

Next weekend, he makes his debut as Head Coach with Dublin's St Marys in the AIL, where he made his name with Shannon over 15 years ago.

"It’s a different kettle of fish - I did the assistant role last year which was just all coaching and I loved it but the Head Coach role you have to deal with everything. We will see how it - it will be challenging but I’m excited to get going," said Cronin of the new Energia All-Ireland League season.

And, on top of all that, Cronin is doing a Masters in UL in Applied Coaching.

"That's the road (coaching) I want to go down so lets see how it pans out in the next 18-months or so. It’s very interesting and it’s something I want to get into so I’ll give it a go and see how it pans out."