Young Munster left to fly the Limerick rugby flag in the Munster Senior Cup semi finals

CHAMPIONS Young Munsters are the only Limerick side remaining in the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup after the weekend’s quarter finals.

The semi final draw will see Young Munster host Cork Constitution and Highfield will travel to Nenagh Ormond.

Meanwhile in the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Plate, UL Bohemian will host Dolphin and Midleton will face UCC in the semi finals.

The shock of the round in the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup was at Dooradoyle where Nenagh Ormond knocked out Garryowen 28-22.

Nenagh led 28-3 with tries from David Gleeson, John O’Flaherty, Willie Coffey, and Niall O’Gorman. James Finn converted all four tries.

Garryowen replied with tries from Max Klein, Bryan Fitzgerald, and Jack Delaney, with Delaney adding two conversions and a penalty.

A last-minute try from James Taylor, converted by Shane Buckley earned Highfield a 17-13 win over Shannon on the back pitch in Thomond Park. Gavin O’Leary and John O’Callaghan were Highfield’s other try scorers.

Jade Kriel replied with a try for Shannon and Michael Cook converted and added two penalties.

Young Munster’s proved far too strong for Clonmel emerging 67-7 winners at the Limerick venue. Jack Harrington and Stephen Lyons each scored three tries for the winners. Conor Bartley, Conor O’Shaughnessy, Dan Walsh, and Peter Hickey were their other try scorers. Evan Cusack kicked four conversions and a penalty. Cian Casey added three conversions. Clonmel replied with a try by Rob Wynne which Alex Sheehan converted.

Cork Constitution defeated Cashel 32-17 at Temple Hill. In a closely fought opening half, the home side led 13-10 at halftime with a try from Michael Hand and a conversion, and two penalties by Aidan Moynihan. Richard Kingston scored a try for Cashel and Josh Dwyer converted and also added a penalty. Second-half tries from Jack Kelleher, Hand, and Niall Kenneally, plus a Moynihan conversion saw Con’ advance to the last four. Conor Cashman scored a try for Cashel which Dwyer converted.

Elsewhere, Midleton defeated Old Crescent 26-19 in the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Plate. Ritchie Daly, Rian Hogan, Stuart Lee, and Ger McIntyre scored tries for Midleton and Lee converted three of the tries.

Cathal Monaghan replied with two tries for Old Crescent and Dan Feasey got one. Aaron Cosgrove kicked two conversions.