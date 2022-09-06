More than 27,000 tickets sold for Munster Rugby's clash with South Africa Select XV

MUNSTER Rugby have reported that more than 27,000 tickets have been sold for the province's historic clash against South Africa Select XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on Thursday, November 10.

The game will kick-off at 7.30pm with junior tickets priced from €10 and adult tickets from €20.

Munster Rugby have reported a brisk demand for tickets for the game, with more than 27,000 tickets sold so far and all stand tickets now sold out.

Tickets are available from https://www.ticketmaster.ie/event/18005D1AD1C7406C

Ticket Pricing:

Cat D (Terrace): Adult €20, Junior €10

Cat C: Adult €30, Junior €15

Cat B: Adult €40, Junior €20

Cat A: Adult €50, Junior €25

Family: 2 Adult + 2 Junior Cat C €75

Family: 1 Adult + 1 Junior Cat C €40

Family: 2 Adult + 2 Junior Terrace €50

Family: 1 Adult + 1 Junior Terrace €25

Commenting on the venue announcement last month, Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said: "This is a huge honour and significant milestone for Munster Rugby, one we are very proud to be associated with.

"Our thanks to the IRFU, GAA and Cork GAA for all their input, time and consideration given to reviewing this proposal and for permitting us to host our touring game against the South Africa Select XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday, November 10, on what will be an incredible and historic occasion.

"This is not only for our supporters and the rugby community, but also further reaching, and we understand the magnitude of being the first professional rugby team to play at the home of Cork GAA.

"While we recognise we have a fantastic facility in Thomond Park, one we are very proud of, bringing the game to a wider audience within the province has been one of our strategic objectives for many years and it is a credit to our staff for their commitment to reaching this goal."