In Pictures: Shannon into Limerick Charity Cup final with victory over Young Munster

SHANNON RFC booked their place in this season's Limerick Charity Cup final after securing a 16-8 victory over Young Munster at Clifford Park.
Shannon, who will compete in Division 1A of the All-Ireland League this season alongside Garryowen and Munsters', led their hosts 13-3 at half-time in the Greenfields clash.
Shannon will now face either Old Crescent or Nenagh Ormond in the final of this season's Limerick Charity Cup.
Photographer Keith Wiseman was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.