25 Aug 2022

Two Munster Rugby players named in Ireland Women's team to face Japan

Ireland take on Japan in Tokyo on Saturday morning | PICTURE: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

25 Aug 2022 12:23 PM

IRELAND Women head Coach Greg McWilliams has named his team for Saturday’s second Test against Japan at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo.

Six uncapped players impressed during last weekend’s win in Shizuoka, and with a number of players unavailable this week through injury, McWilliams and the Ireland coaching team have another opportunity to test squad depth and build further Test match experience within the group.

There are three changes in personnel to the Ireland starting team from the nine-try victory at Ecopa Stadium

Back row Jo Brown has been named to make her debut, while Jess Keating and Emma Tilly are in line to win their first caps off the bench.

McWilliams has named an unchanged backline for Saturday’s clash against Lesley McKenzie’s side, with Méabh Deely, Natasja Behan and Munster Rugby's Aoife Doyle continuing in the back three. 

Aoife Dalton, who marked her debut with a try last week, partners Munster Rugby's Enya Breen in midfield and Dannah O’Brien and Ailsa Hughes are the half backs.

In the pack, Laura Feely comes into the team at loosehead, Neve Jones is at hooker and Linda Djougang starts at tighthead. Monaghan’s absence means Hannah O’Connor switches from the back row to the second row, where she partners captain Nichola Fryday.

Brown starts at blindside flanker, Edel McMahon continues at openside and Grace Moore makes her first Ireland start at number eight.

On the bench, Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse and Katie O’Dwyer provide the front row reinforcements, with Taryn Schutzler and the uncapped Keating, who has been playing in America with Life University, completing the forward options available to McWilliams.

Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Leah Tarpey and Tilly, a member of the Women’s National Talent Squad (WNTS), complete the Ireland 23.

Commenting ahead of the game, McWilliams said: “We were really pleased with last weekend’s victory and it was a reward for the hard work the whole group have put in over the course of the summer programme, but the focus for us has been on improving, growing and being better on Saturday."

“This week has been a test of our resilience as there is no doubt the first Test took a huge amount out of the group, and as we go on this journey together we’ll learn a lot about the demands of Test match rugby. We’ve already grown hugely over the course of this Tour and we’re excited about the team selected for this weekend," added McWilliams.

Saturday’s match, which kicks off at 11am (Irish time) is live on TG4 from 10.40am while there will be extensive match day coverage on IrishRugby.ie and across Irish Rugby social media channels.

Ireland Women's starting team

1. Laura Feely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)
2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)
3. Linda Djougang (TBC/Leinster)
4. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
5. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (capt)
6. Jo Brown (Worcester Warriors/IQ Rugby)
7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)
8. Grace Moore Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)
9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)
10. Dannah O’Brien (Tullow RFC/Leinster)
11. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)
12. Enya Breen (TBC/Munster)
13. Aoife Dalton (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)
14. Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
15. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Replacements

16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
17. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)
18. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)
19. Taryn Schutzler (Saracens/Ulster)
20. Jess Keating (Life University/Leinster)
21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)
22. Leah Tarpey (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)
23. Emma Tilly (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster)

