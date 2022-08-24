Search

24 Aug 2022

Limerick Charity Cup kicks-off this Saturday with quarter-final ties

Limerick Charity Cup kicks-off this Saturday with quarter-final ties

Three Limerick Charity Cup quarter-finals will take place this Saturday

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

24 Aug 2022 6:30 PM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE domestic senior club rugby season begins next weekend with three quarter-finals in the Limerick Charity Cup scheduled to take place.

After a number of Covid-19 hindered campaigns, the traditional early season competition kicks-off on Saturday next, August 27.

Shannon, who have earned promotion to Division 1A of the All-Ireland League for the season ahead, have received a bye into the semi finals of this season's Limerick Charity Cup.

The Parish side await the winner from a heavyweight quarter-final meeting of Garryowen and Young Munster which is due to take place on Saturday in Tom Clifford Park at 2.30.

At the same time Old Crescent host Bruff in Rosbrien's Takumi Park, while UL Bohemian and Nenagh Ormond face off in Annacotty.

Originally known as the Hospital Cup, the Limerick Charity Cup competition was introduced in 1924 by Garryowen’s Jack O’Sullivan to raise funds for Barrington and St John’s Hospital in Limerick.

A dynamic character, Jack was a founder playing member of Garryowen, going onto play for Munster and winning two Irish caps. He also won five Munster Senior Cup medals.

He went onto become President of Garryowen, the Munster Branch and the Union, and was responsible for bringing the first international game to Limerick in the late 1800s, with Ireland playing Wales on that occasion.

The name of the competition changed five years after it was introduced to encapsulate other charities that became involved. Garryowen were the first winners of the competition.

