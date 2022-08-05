International Tag Rugby Series touches down in Limerick this weekend with 21 teams

THE International Tag Series takes place in Limerick this weekend.
UL hosts 21 teams from South Africa, Great Britain and Ireland.
The games commenced this Friday morning and continue until late Saturday evening.
There are seven Irish teams competing.
Among the Limerick players selected on the varying national squads are Anna O'Dea, Grace Goggin, Brian Clancy, Jack Reals and Lee and Dean O'Grady.
This weekend an International Tag Series takes place in both Limerick and in Coffs Harbour, Australia.
All is in preparation for the Covid-19 delayed Tag Rugby World Cup, which takes place in Limerick next Summer.
“The ITF welcomes the return International Tag events with a huge focus on the upcoming Tag World Cup in Limerick, Ireland which kicks off on the 2 August 2023,” commented Stuart McConnell, ITF Chairman ahead of this weekend's event.
Further details on the events in UL this weekend see here
