In Pictures: Newcastle West RFC honoured as the Munster Junior Rugby Club of the Year

NEWCASTLE WEST rugby club was this week honoured as the Munster Junior Rugby Club of the Year 2021/2022.
The west Limerick club held a function in their Cullinagh clubhouse, where current Munster Rugby President Sean McCullough (Nenagh RFC) and former Munster Rugby President Michael J Keane (Tralee RFC) were in attendance to present the award to officials of Newcastle West RFC.
It been a historic season for the club by winning the Munster Junior League 1st Division and the Junior Clubs Challenge Cup.
There will be another first in September, when the club will play in the Munster Senior Cup for the first time.
Photographer Marie Keating was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
