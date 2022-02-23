Search

Four Munster Rugby players in Ireland U20 squad to face Italy

Ireland U20 player Tony Butler in action for Garryowen FC in the All-Ireland League Picture: Kieran Ryan-Benson

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

23 Feb 2022 6:29 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

HEAD Coach Richie Murphy has named the Ireland team for Friday’s U20 Six Nations clash with Italy at Musgrave Park, 8pm, live on Virgin Media Two.

Murphy has made four changes in personnel to his starting XV from the win over France in Aix-en-Provence, with Chay Mullins, Jude Postlethwaite, Fionn Gibbons and Matthew Devine coming into the starting XV for the third round clash against Italy in Cork.

Winger Mullins comes back into the back three having scored a brace of tries against Wales, with Munster Rugby and Young Munster's Patrick Campbell continuing at full-back and Gibbons shifting to the left wing.

Having featured in last summer’s U20 Six Nations, Postlethwaite – who also has HSBC World Rugby Sevens experience with Ireland – comes into midfield to partner Ben Brownlee for his first appearance of the 2022 Championship, while Devine joins Charlie Tector in the half-backs.

Murphy has named an unchanged starting pack for the visit of Italy, with Reuben Crothers once again captaining the side from the back row.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Ireland Head Coach said: “We’ve had another good week of preparation in the build-up to what we know will be a tough challenge. Italy enjoyed a brilliant win over England last time out and certainly we’ll need to step it up another gear this week in front of our home supporters.

“The atmosphere at Musgrave Park for the Wales game was memorable and it lifted the whole group to have that vocal and strong home support behind us. We’re excited to get back to Cork on Friday night and hopefully build on our performances to date.”

Friday’s game is live on Virgin Media Two.

Ireland U20 Team & Replacements:

15. Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)
14. Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)
13. Jude Postlethwaite (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
12. Ben Brownlee (UCD RFC/Leinster)
11. Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster)
10. Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
9. Matthew Devine (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
1. Jack Boyle (UCD RFC/Leinster)
2. James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)
3. Rory McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster)
4. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)
5. Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster)
6. James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)
7. Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain)
8. James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster).

Replacements:

16. Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
17. Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
18. Darragh McSweeney (Shannon RFC/Munster)
19. Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)
20. Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)
21. Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)
22. Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster)
23. Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster).

