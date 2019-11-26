Former Munster number eight eyes Japanese club contract

FORMER Munster number eight Paddy Butler is hoping to secure a playing contract in Japan for 2020.

Twenty nine-year-old Butler has been training with Japanese club Yamaha Jubilo and was due to feature for the Shizuoka-based side in a friendly match with Team B against Lannemezan.

Butler, who departed Munster in the summer of 2015, had been playing with French Top 14 side Pau in recent seasons.

The dynamic back-row, who represented Shannon in the All-Ireland League, parted ways with Pau last summer and was training with the Munster squad in pre-season.

Butler featured in Munster's pre-season friendlies with London Irish at Musgrave Park in September and against Connacht at the Sportground in Galway a week later.

As a 20-year-old, former Rockwell College star Butler secured a development contract with Munster after impressing for the Ireland U20s in the 2010 Six Nations and at the Junior World Cup in Argentina.

He made the move to a senior contract at the start of the 2011/12 season and played a central role in Munster's victory in the British & Irish Cup.

Butler made his Heineken Cup debut in Paris coming on as replacement against Racing Metro in October 2012 and in total made seven Heineken Cup appearances in 2012/13.

He featured in the Emerging Ireland’s 2014 Nations Cup winning campaign, scoring a brace of tries against Romania.

In all Butler played 64 times for Munster, scoring seven tries between the 2011/2012.