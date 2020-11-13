Deaths in Limerick - November 13, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at Catherine McAuley House Nursing Home) of Elizabeth (Ciss) Quinlivan of Athlunkard Street, Limerick city.

Beloved sister of the late Brigid. Sadly missed by the Quinlivans, the Keanes, Br. Alberic Turner, the Ryans, the Mulroes and her many friends.

A private Funeral will take place later

_______________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Margaret (Peggy) O'Gorman (née Noonan) of Salvia Court and Villiers Square, Church Street, Limerick city.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas and dearly loved mother of Ger.

Predeceased by her brother John. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Aisling and Andrew, sister Julia, sister-in-law Helen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place on Sunday (November 15) at 12 noon in Ss Peter and Paul Church, Banogue, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

_______________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Mary O'Connor (née O'Brien) of Clonmore, Newtownshandrum, Cork. Formerly of Feenagh, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving sons John, Morgan and Kevin; her daughter Patricia (Cagney); daughters-in-law Alison, Parisa and Linda; son-in-law John; grandchildren Lorna, Oonagh, Eoin, Eadbha, Caoimhe, Seán and Bláithín; her sister Bridget, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A special thank you to all the staff and management in St Gobnait's Nursing Home, Ballyagran, and to Chrissie McCarthy who cared for Mary over many years.

Mary will repose at her residence in Clonmore ahead of Requiem Mass (family and close friends only) on Sunday at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Newtownshandrum.

Burial afterwards at Newtownshandrum new cemetery.

______________________________

The death has occurred of Kitty Moloney (née Creighton) of Gotoon, Hospital, Limerick.

Loving wife of the late Paddy.

Sadly missed by her sons; brothers Ned, Denis (America), grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, family, relatives and special friends Noreen and Katelyn.

Kitty will be reposing at Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital, County Limerick Sunday from 11am until 8pm for anyone who wishes to pay their respects. (Her family will not be in attendance).

Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Monday at St John the Baptist Church, Hospital followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only, donations to Milford Care Centre or the Burns Unit at St James' Hospital, Dublin.

_______________________________

The death has occurred of Fr. Peter Flannery C.Ss.R. Redemptorists, Mount St. Alphonsus, Limerick city. Formerly of Athenry, Galway.

Mourned by his family Geraldine, Frank and Marguerite, Fr. Tony C.Ss.R.; his Redemptorist Community, friends and relatives.

Removal from the monastery to the Redemptorist Church on Sunday at 6.30pm followed by Mass at 7.15pm.

Funeral Mass (for family and close friends) on Monday at 11.30am - click here for live stream.

_______________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of John F. Connell of The Park Retirement Village, Castletroy, Limerick. Formerly of Weymouth and South Dennis, MA, U.S.A. and late of Killaloe, County Clare.

Husband of the recently deceased Nóirín (nee Noone) and father of the late Tom and Mike. Deeply regretted by his sons John and David, daughter Stacey, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, Nóirìn's family her sons Chris and Gearoid, daughter Áine and their families, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass (for family and close friends) will take place on Sunday (November 15) at 12 midday in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy - click here for live stream.

Burial afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

_______________________________

The death has occurred (in England) of Michael Casey.

Son of the late Patrick Casey (Castleconnell, Castletroy, Bradford, England) and Kathleen (née Houlihan) of Castletroy, Limerick.

Deeply mourned by his loving wife Rita; children Sean, Sharon and Siobhan; grandchildren Maisie and Niamh; brothers Brendan, Kevin, Gerard, Thomas and Edward; sisters Mary and Kathleen, aunts, uncle Patrick (Castletroy), cousins in UK, Australia & Ireland, extended family and friends.

Interment will take place in Bradford, Yorkshire, England.

_______________________________

The death has occurred of Henry (Harry) Boddy of Camden Town, London. Formerly of Ballycommane, Tournafulla, Limerick and Rathcahill West, Templeglantine.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Joan, and sister Mary. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and friends in Camden Town.

Requiem Mass (for family and close friends) in The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine, on Monday (November 16) at 11am - click here for live stream.

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart The Church of The Most Holy Trinity Templeglantine on Monday at 11.30am, on route to the Old Cemetery, Church Road, Templeglantine.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

_______________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Judy Atkins (née Ryan) of Redbourn, Herts, England & late of Chapel Lane, Oola, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Arthur, son Kevin, daughter-in-law Sue; grandchildren Will and Molly; sisters Mary Nihill (Cullen), Breda Redican (Limerick Junction) and Nora Poole (Epping, England); brothers Tommy (Cork), Seano, Paddy and Dennis (Oola); sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Funeral will take place in England.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Oola at a later date.

May they all rest in peace