Deaths in Limerick - March 31, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Tom O'Shea of Greenpark Villas, Ballinacurra, Limerick. Late of Ranks.

Beloved husband of Phil and dearly loved father of Brian, Dermot (Australia), Eoin, Barry and Colin. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Angela, Paula, Kay, Joan and Colin’s partner Mai, his grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Given the current Covid-19 restrictions, a private Funeral will take place with a memorial Mass at a later date.

The death has occurred of Sr. Catherine O'Brien of St. John of God Convent, Sallyville House, Newtown Road, Wexford Town. Formerly of Toureen Castle, Ballysimon, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her St John of God Community, her brother James, sisters-in-law Kay and Gertie, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

In accordance with the current Covid-19 guidelines, Requiem Mass and will be private in Sallyville on Thursday morning followed by private burial in Foulkstown Cemetery, Kilkenny.

The death has occurred (peacefully at University Hospital Kerry) of James (Jimmy) Kirby of Glanalappa, Moyvane, Kerry. Formerly of Parkanna, Athea, Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Mary. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Pat, daughters Bernie and Marie, grandson Conor, sister Bridie, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and many friends.

A private Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane on Thursday,with burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.