Deaths in Limerick - December 8, 2019

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Diarmuid Barron of Plunkett Road, Askeaton.

Predeceased by his loving mother Ann.

Deeply regretted by his wife Jenna, father Seanie, brothers Sean Og and Mikey, sister Michelle, mother in law Liz, father in law Jim, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces and nephews Ben, Elenore, Kevin, Adam, Rebecca, Noah and Caleb, aunts and uncles and all other relatives.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm with remains arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Askeaton, on Wednesday (December 11) for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Peter Byrnes of Altamira Court, Quarry Road, Thomondgate, Limerick. Late of Patrickswell.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Martina; sons Anthony and Peter, daughters Tori and Mary, mother Mary, brothers David and Patrick, sisters Nicola, Ann-Marie, Jodie and Emma, grandfather Peter Byrnes, nieces, nephews, best friend Mark Milstein and all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday from 4pm to 7pm with remains arriving for 11am Mass on Tuesday at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand.

Burial afterwards at Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

The death has occurred of Hannah Luddy (née O'Brien) of Castlequarter, Kilbehenny, Mitchelstown, Cork. Formerly of Kilbehenny, Limerick.

beloved wife of the late Jimmy and loving mother of Patrick (Pa), Seamus, Áine and Kieran. Sadly missed by her sons, daughter; brothers Harry, John, Ger and Noel; sisters Mary (O’Brien) and Tina (O’Sullivan); daughters in law Sharon (Duffy), Noelle (Finn) and Kieran’s fiancé Ann-Marie (O’Brien); grandchildren James, Cormac, Eoin and Padraig; brothers in law; sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousin Bridie Gallahue, the Luddy family Coolboy, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Kilbehenny on Tuesday from 5pm to 7.30pm with remains arriving at Kilbehenny Church on Wednesday (December 11) for 11.30am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the church grounds.

Family flowers only with donations in lieu to Milford or Marymount Hospices.

The death has occurred (at Kinsale Community Hospital) of Dorothy Nash (née Courtney) of Kinsale, Cork. Formerly of Pallasgreen, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Jack Nash and dear mother of Alice (Kingston), Harry, Claire and Anna (Matthews). Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Jenny, Jack, Jack, Bruce, Grace, Dorothy, Harry and Harvey, daughter-in-law Grainne, sons-in-law James and Tony, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Gabriel and O'Donovan's Funeral Home, Kinsale on Tuesday from 4.30pm followed by prayers at 7.30pm.

A Service of Thanksgiving for Dorothy's life will be on Wednesday (December 11) at 11am at St Multose Church, Kinsale followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Kinsale Community Hospital.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Mavis Nolan of Ballyanrahan East, Patrickswell. Late of Ballybrown NS and Aer Rianta.

Sister of the late Jimmy and Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Nuala, Chris and Olive, brothers Frankie and Benny, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Patrickswell on Monday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Ballysimon Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Brabazon Trust, Sandymount) of Michéal O Briain of Sandymount, Dublin. Formerly of RTÉ and Granagh, Limerick.

Loving husband of Mary; father of Orla, Michele, Darragh and Ailbhe; grandfather of Dáire, Fionn and Cillian, and brother of Pat, Donal and Mairéad. Sadly missed by his family, sons-in-law John and Gerry, daughter-in-law Susie, extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Greystones Nursing Home) of Denis O'Grady of Greystones, Wicklow. Formerly of Hospital, Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Patricia (née Murphy), deeply regretted by his sons Gerard and David, daughter Cathy, daughter-in-law Roisin, Cathy’s fiancé Nick, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Monday from 7pm to 9pm with prayers at 8pm.

Reception Prayers on Tuesday at 3pm in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Hospital, Limerick with Requiem Mass on Wednesday (December 11) at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please – donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Christina (Chrissie) Sheehan (née Mc Mahon) of Prague Villas, Ballysimon Road, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Denis; sons Frank and David; daughters Denise and Susan; sister Peggy Duhig; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, the extended McMahon and Sheehan families and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Tuesday from 5pm to 6.30pm, with removal afterwards to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (December 11) at 11am with burial afterwards at Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Abbott Close Nursing Home) of Bridget Sheridan (née Moran) of Ballyhoman and Deel Manor, Askeaton.

Deeply mourned by her nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, Rachel and family.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Askeaton on Monday from 5pm with removal at 6pm to St Mary's Church, Askeaton.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Church Street Cemetery.

The death has occurred (at at St. Vincent's Hospital) of Mary Hayes (née Stack) of Ballydoole, Pallaskenry.

Deeply regretted by her loving Husband John, Sons Eamon and Don; daughter in law Claire; grandchildren Isaac and Johnny, Sisters, Brothers in Law, Sisters in Law, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives, Neighbours and Friends.

Reposing at St. Mary's Church Pallaskenry this Monday Evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Peter Forde of Norwood Park, Ballysimon Road, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Peter and Mary, brothers Martin and Keith, sister Elaine, nephews Oscar and Darragh, niece Tabi, sisters-in-law Helen and Elenor, brother-in-law John, aunts, uncles, cousins and all other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am at St John's Cathedral with burial afterwards to Mount St Lawrence extension.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Limerick Marine Search and Rescue.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Mikey (Michael Francis) O'Callaghan of Castletown Conyers, Kilmallock. Formerly of Knockainey.

Deeply regretted by his son Tommy (Cornwall) partner Ina, brothers and sisters, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital on Tuesday (December 10) from 4.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Knockainey.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am, burial immediately afterwards in the Hill Cemetery, Knockainey. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Gerard Fitzgerald of Knocknadiha, Tournafulla.

Predeceased by his parents Edward and Topsy and brother John. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila, sons Anthony and Eamon, grandson Mikey, brother James, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, kind neighbours, relatives and friends..

Remains will arrive at St Patrick's Church, Tournafulla on Monday morning for 11 o'clock requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please, donations if desired to the Friends of St. Ita's.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Margaret (Peggy) CLARKE (née Clarke) of Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late James. Sadly missed by her loving children John, Margaret, Catherine and Jimmy; grandchildren Owen, James, Adam, Stephen, Aran and Orla; great-grandchildren Ava and Josh, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday from 5.30pm with removal to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (December 10) at 11.30am with burial afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society Research.

The death has occurred (peacefully, at Fearna Manor Nursing Home) of Patrick Joseph Danaher of Castleplunket, Roscommon. Formerly of Shanagolden, Limerick. Retired shopkeeper.

Predeceased by his brother Jimmy, sisters Mary and Nora. Sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy (née Kelly), son Cathal (Roscommon), daughter Majella (Malone, Celbridge), son-in-law Enda, daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren Oisín, Evan, Ríona and Grace, brothers John (Clounties) and Paul (Liverpool), brother-in-law Michael, sisters-in-law Nancy and Eileen, nieces, nephews relatives, neighbours, his loyal customers and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12pm at St. Paul's Church, Kilmurray followed by burial in Ballintubber Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Michael F. Martin of Mayorstone, Ennis Road, Limerick city. Formerly of Ventry, County Kerry. Former Principal of Monaleen NS, Castletroy.

Beloved husband of the late Nell. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Marian (McAteer), Eileen (Martin), Anne (Cusack); his sons Declan, Tony and Kevin; sons-in-law Joe, Ian and John; daughters-in-law Yvonne and Catherine; grandsons Mark, David, Jack, Noel, Ben and Oran, granddaughter Ellen and great grandson Scott, sister Rita, brother John Joe, sister-in-law Maureen, nieces, nephews, relatives, carer, friends and neighbours here and in the States.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am at St Lelia’s Church, Hassett's Cross with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at University Hospital Kerry) of Nora McCoy (née Copse) of Gortnagross, Athea.

Beloved wife of the late Mick (Michael) and grandmother of the late Jamie (Abbeyfeale). Sadly missed by her loving son Jimmy, daughter-in-law Kathleen; grandchildren Seán, Julie, Sharon, Gemma and Anita; great-grandchildren, sisters Mary (Hayes – Shanagolden) and Ellen (Falahee – Newcastlewest); brothers Seán (Copse – Newcastlewest) and Michael (Copse – Limerick); sisters-in-law Mary (Cullen – Newcastlewest) and Sheila (Mulvihill – Athea), nephews, nieces, other relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 5pm to 8pm with removal to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Tuesday morning for 12 noon Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Rachel Nash of Tiernahilla, Ballingarry.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents John and Ann, brothers Conor, James and Tom, grandparents John and Mary Nash (Creeves) and Oliver and Kathleen O' Malley (Cappamore), uncles, aunts, cousins many relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St Munchin's Church Knockaderry with burial afterwards in Cloncagh cemetery.

The death has occurred of David Payne of Rochestown Ave, Dun Laoghaire. Late of Limerick city, and Naas, County Kildare.

Beloved son of the late Catherine and Gerry Payne of Keane Street, Kilalee, Limerick and Naas, Co. Kildare.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Jennifer, Holly and Niamh, their mother Dympna, granddaughter Naoise, sister Jean, brothers Gearoid and Gabriel, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Remains will arrive at St. John’s Cathedral on Tuesday (December 10) for 11am Mass with cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Rita Dillon (née Scanlan) of Ashmount, Church Road, Raheen, Limerick. Formerly of Mallow Street and Slough, England.

Beloved wife of the late Tom and dearly loved mother of Janet, Anne and Andrew. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Tom, daughter-in-law Marian, grandchildren Darren, Leanna and Oscar, extended family friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Raheen Church.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Old Kilmurry Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Gretta) Gallagher (née Meaney) of Mill Road, Corbally, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her husband Dan, daughters Dee, Mags, Laura, Rita, Hilary and son Daniel; grandchildren Gearód, Aishling, Eden, Grace, Aran, Cian, Katie, Hannah, Donnagh and Rionagh.

Survived by her dearest sister Sheila and all of her relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass Monday at 11am at St. Mary's Church followed by burial at Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Claire Noonan of McGarry House, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by mother Mary, step-dad Joe, daughters Chloe, Sophie, son James, sisters Michelle Sarah and Louise, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Monday from 3.30pm to 5pm with removal to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12.30pm with cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Abbot Close Nursing Home) of Rose Rahill (née Reidy) of Macroom Cork. Late of Adare, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Brian, loving mother of Michelle and Rosie. Very deeply regretted by her daughters, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Private cremation has taken place by request.

The death has occurred of Peggie (Margaret Patricia) Powell Harris (née Clancy) of Cheltenham, UK. Formerly of Fivemilebridge, Cork and late of Ballyorgan, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late John and sadly missed and fondly remembered by her daughters Philippa Granleese and Gill Carley; her sons-in-law David and Jim; her grandchildren Stephen, Clare, Jason, Naomi and Simon; her great grandchildren Billy, Isla, Oliver, David and Beth. Also Caoimhe, Tony, Amy and Ray.

Funeral will take place at Cheltenham Crematorium on December 17 at 2.30pm.

No flowers please – donations to Alzheimers Research UK via WS Trenhaile, Funeral Directors, Cheltenham.