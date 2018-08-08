Deaths in Limerick - August 8, 2018

The death has occurred (peacefully at Corbally House) of Cecil Reid (née Kelly) of Swanson Terrace, O`Connell Avenue, Limerick. Late of Lansdowne Hockey Club, Limerick Golf Club and Garryowen F.C.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and dearest mother of Deirdre (Whelan), Cecil (Clarke) and Pat.

Deeply regretted by her sons-in-law Pat and Ger, grandchildren Lisa, Shane, Kelly, Eilbhe, Deirdre, Greg and Gearóid, her seven great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate this Thursday (August 9) from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue.

Burial at Castlemungret Cemetery on Friday (August 10) after 12 noon Mass.

The death has occurred (peacefully following a short illness) of Denis Ryan of Tobernea, Kilmallock (ex Limerick County Council).

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary; daughter Denise; partner Richard; grandson Ryan; sister Mary; brother-in-law Stephen; sister-in-law Bernadette, nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and extended family.

Reposing at Daffys Funeral Home, Kilmallock, on Thursday (August 9) between 6pm and 7.30pm.

Removal to SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Kilmallock with requiem Mass on Friday (August 10) at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations in lieu to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Kathleen (Kathy) Tier (née Molloy) of Pineview Gardens, Moyross, Limerick. Late of Boston, USA.

Very deeply regretted by her loving son Gerard and his partner Kira, grandson Noah, sister Roseann, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Removal from Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate at 6.30pm this Wednesday (August 8) to Corpus Christi Church.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (August 9) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre, Limerick) of Declan O'Flynn of North Road, Coolaboy, Dromcollogher. Formerly of Kanturk, County Cork.

Beloved husband of Bridget (nee Costello) and devoted father of Sean, Tiernan and Josh. Son of the late Neily (Gurteen, Kanturk, Co Cork).

Deeply cherished by his mother Anne, loving brother of Helena and Neilus, uncle of Angelina, Jacqueline, and Callum.

Reposing at McCarthys Funeral Home, Dromcollogher on Wednesday (August 8) from 6pm to 8pm.

Remains will arrive at St Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher on Thursday (August 9) at 12.15pm for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm.

Burial afterwards in Dromcollogher Cemetery.

House Strictly Private Please. Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Hospice, Limerick.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Catherine’s Nursing home) of Elizabeth (Betty) Frawley of Beechwood Gardens, Newcastle West. Formerly of Castlemahon.

Deeply regretted by her sister Kathleen (McGovern), brothers John and Raymond, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & many friends.

Reposing at St Catherine's Nursing Home this Wednesday(August 8) from 6pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (August 9) at 11.30am in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West with Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Newcastle West.