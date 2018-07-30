Deaths in Limerick - July 30, 2018

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Very Reverend James Canon Neville. Pastor Emeritus Abbeyfeale and formerly of Neville’s Cross, Kilfinny.

Sadly missed by his loving sister Eithne; sister-in-law Margaret; niece, nephew, grandniece, grandnephews, his housekeeper Bernadette Hyland, Bishop Brendan, the priests of the diocese, all his other relatives, parishioners and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in The Blessed Sacrament Chapel, Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 5pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Main Church.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in the the church grounds.

The death has occurred (peacefully at North West Hospice) of Anthony (Tony) O'Connor of Silverhill, West End, Bundoran, County Donegal. Formerly of Limerick and late of The 12 Infantry Battalion, The Mall, Sligo.

Loving father of the Late Jeffery. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Michelle, sons Shane, Luke, Ben and Zach; his daughter Evelyn, daughter-in-law Jessica, brothers, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at McGee's Funeral Home, Belleek Rd, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal on Tuesday from 4pm with removal at 5.15pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for reception prayers at 6pm.

Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Wednesday with burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The North West Hospice.

House Private Please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Brid (Biddy) Brickley (née TURNER) of Garryspillane, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her loving children Aidan, Kieran, Margaret (Counihan), Carmel and Declan, sister Deirdre, sister-in-law Margaret, son-in-law Noel (Meade), daughters-in-law Karen and Alek, grandchildren Gary, Danielle, Alan, Keith, Christina, Julia and Ben, nephews and nieces.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders, (V35 A3F4) this Monday (July 30th) from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St. Joseph's Church, Knocklong, at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Paul’s Nursing Home) of Philomena (Phyllis) Casey (née Byrne) of Limerick City, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy & dearest mother of Tony, Noreen and the late Pat.

Deeply regretted by her loving children, daughters-in-law Majella & Mary, son-in-law Eamon; sister Ita; grandsons Andrew, Alan, Eoin, Stephen, Glen and Dean, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (July 31) from 5pm. Removal at 6pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (August 1) at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully ay UHL) of Ned Fitzgerald of Castleconnell, Limerick. Formerly of Ballyvarra, Lisnagry.

Deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell, this Tuesday (July 31) from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (August 1) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St John’s Hospital) of Nora (Lolly) Gammell of 6, Deel Court, Rathkeale.

Beloved wife of the late Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving family, – sons Robert, Thomas & James; daughter Mary, grandchildren; sister Ann (Flynn), extended family, friends & neighbours.

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home, Rathkeale, Tuesday (July 31) from 3pm followed by removal at 5pm to St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (August 1) at 12 noon followed by burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Rathkeale.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Patricia (Patsy) Moloney (née O Brien) of Spittle, Glenroe, County Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Jim and her sister Bridget (O Brien). Sadly missed by her loving sons Donal and Padraig, sister Sr. Mary-Teresa, daughters-in-law Vera and Caroline, grandchildren Cora, Shaun, Yana, Paul and James, brother-in-law Martin O'Brien, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Glenroe GAA.Clubhouse (V34 FT65) this Tuesday evening, (July 31) from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to Our Lady of Ransom Church, Glenroe.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, ( August 1), at 11am with burial afterwards in Darragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (suddenly in Kilkee) of Dermot Tuite of Chestnut Grove, Caherdavin, Limerick. Late of Garryowen Road, Element Six, Young Munster RFC & St. John’s Cathedral Choir.

Regretted by his loving wife Gerardine; children Paul and Catherine; mother Anna; sisters Margaret, Gabrielle and Ailis; brother Brian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, Breda, Cormac, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives & a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (July 31) from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (Aug. 1) at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to Irish Heart Foundation.