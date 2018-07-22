Deaths in Limerick - July 22. 2018

The death has occurred (peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home) of James (Jimmy) Clarke of Corbally Road, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his wife Anna and children – Valierie, Siobhán and Seamus; sons-in-law Phil & Garry, daughter-in-law Sinéad, grandchildren Madeleine, Charlie & Bríana, sister Peggy, other relatives & friends.

Father of the late Barry.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate this Sunday from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Munchin’s College Chapel, Corbally.

Requiem Mass on Monday (July 23) at 11am with burial afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Bridget Collins (née Dore) of Tullig South, Templeglantine.

Wife of the late Davy, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Anne, Nora (O’Hanlon) and Theresa (O’Donoghue), sons-in-law Noel and Seán, Ann’s partner Rob, grandchildren Shauna, David, Will and Michael, sister Mary (Flynn), brother John, sister-in-law Thelma, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale this Sunday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards at the Old Cemetery Templeglantine.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Louise Doherty of Glasgow Park, Roxboro Road, Limerick. Late of A&E, University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Jessica & Jake; parents Phil & Kieran; sisters Karen & Jennifer, brother Andrew, sisters-in-law Jenny & Lisa, brother-in-law Pete, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (July 23) from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (July 24) at 11am followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

Family Flowers only; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Linda Leonard (née Murphy) of Camass South, Bruff. Late of Dromin, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick.

Dearly beloved wife of the late Denis. Very deeply regretted by her sons Richard, Paul and Garry; daughter Ciara (Switzer), son-in-law Jonathan; daughter-in-law Mairead; adoring grandchildren Melanie, Anna, Fred, Aoife, Eimear and Luke, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her beloved friends.

Reposing this Sunday evening at Daffy's Funeral Home in Croom from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass Monday at 2.30pm at Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff. Burial immediately aftewards to the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Michael Meaney of Portland Avenue, Ballincurra Gardens, Limerick City.

Deeply regretted by his wife Eileen, daughters Aileen and Sinead; sons Mike, Damian, Alan and Jason; 21 grandchildren, sisters Gretta and Sheila, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, all other relatives, many friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his residence this Sunday from 4pm to 7pm with removal on Monday to St. John's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass at 12.30pm on Monday with burial afterwards at Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of Johanna Harty of Churchview, Banogue, Croom. Late of Askeaton.

Survived by her nephew Paddy, Liz and family, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom this Sunday from 3:30pm with removal at 4:30pm to the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell.

Requiem Mass on Monday (July 23) at 11:30am with burial afterwards in St. Mary's New Cemetery, Patrickswell.

The death has occurred of Eileen Gleeson of Darien House, Annacotty

Sadly missed by all the residents and staff in Darien House and by her wide circle of friends and staff in C.R.S. and St. Vincents Centre.

Reposing at St. Vincent's Church, Lisnagry this Sunday (July 22) from 4pm to 6pm with requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

In accordance with Eileen's wishes no flowers please, donations, if desired, to Darien House.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Mary Quinn (née Doyle) of Corbally, Limerick. Formerly of Goresbridge, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of the late Jim and dearly loved mum of Ethna. Sadly missed by her loving sister Peggy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

House private.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Martin Cronin of Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick.

Late Ambulance Services (Mid West)

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Serena & Laura, sisters Breda, Helen & Sheila, grandchildren Aedìn & Lee, son-in-law Daniel, nieces, nephews, all other relatives & friends.

Brother of the late John & Ann.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street this Sunday (July 22) from 3.30pm followed by removal at 5pm to St. John's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass Monday (July 23) at 11am followed by burial at Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.