28 Jan 2022

Land beside Limerick village sells for nearly €2million

Sold: Development lands at Coolbawn, Castleconnell

Donal O'Regan

28 Jan 2022 9:30 AM

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A PARCEL of land next to Castleconnell village has sold at auction for €1.78m.

The 37.9 acres at Coolbawn, Castleconnell went under the virtual gavel late last year due to the Covid restrictions that were in place at the time.

The bidding opened at €1,540,000 and went up in bids of €10,000. The new owner struck a deal at €1.78m or almost €47,000 per acre.

There is expired planning permission for 38 residential units on the land, which was for sale on the BidX1 platform. 

According to the description on the website, there are foundations in situ for 13 of the 38 homes.

Over 100 homes planned for Limerick village as deal is struck on land

It says there is "potential for further residential development subject to obtaining all necessary planning consents".

Castleconnell is one of the most desirable locations to reside in in the county. Currently on Daft.ie, there are only five residential properties available to purchase in the picturesque village.

Local News

