Search

29 Dec 2021

Significant increase in Limerick house prices confirmed in latest Daft report

Significant increase in Limerick house prices

Average house prices in Limerick city have increased by more than 6% over the past 12 months

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

AVERAGE house prices in Limerick city increased by more than 6% over the past 12 months, new figures have confirmed. 

According to the latest Daft.ie House Price report, the average asking price for a house in the city over the past three months was €234,908 - representing a 6.4% year-on-year increase.

The Daft report also shows there has also been an increase in the average asking price for houses in County Limerick.

The average price is now €215,173 - representing a 5.3% increase compared to 2020. However, the figure is 1.2% less than the average price of a house in County Limerick at the end of September.

Petition started to halt development of 350 acre solar farm in County Limerick

According to report, which has been published this Wednesday, the asking price for a three-bed semi-detached in Limerick city is now €208,000 while a similar property in County Limerick costs an average of €143,000.

A one-bedroom apartment in the city costs and average of €113,000 while the average cost in the county is €80,000.

Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft Report, says the lack of supply to meet demand is the main factor behind the overall national increase of 7.7%

"Demand for homes to buy, which had been strong anyway from the mid-2010s, has received an unexpected boost during the Covid-19 pandemic, with prospective buyers able to tap into accidental savings, as expenditure fell during the lockdowns. Meanwhile, both new and second-hand supply remain weaker than expected before the pandemic," he said.

"While the pandemic has changed some particulars, the general health of the housing market is largely unchanged– it is one characterised by weak supply in the face of strong demand. For that reason, additional supply – not just of homes for sale but also of market and social rental housing – remains key to solving Ireland’s chronic housing shortage,” he added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media