Limerick Property Watch: Check out this simply stunning home

NUMBER 2 is a magnificent family home tucked away in a quiet traffic-free setting within Euroville.

The property is truly impressive with generous, well-proportioned accommodation which combines elegant reception rooms ideal for entertaining and comfortable family spaces and a most spacious kitchen/breakfast/family room opening into the mature and private landscaped gardens.

The property is situated on a mature, secluded site behind security gates and benefits from a well planted mature garden, gravel driveway and mature herbaceous border.

Upon entering the gracious hallway, there is a most impressive staircase at the centre point and the hallway opens into a bright airy drawing room to the left with a feature marble fireplace. T

To the right is a large living room, the property’s second reception room, again with attractive feature timber flooring, marble fireplace with stove insert and dual aspect windows allowing maximum daylight into the room.

Double doors lead from here to the very impressive kitchen dining/family room finished with a solid bespoke fitted kitchen with large breakfast bar, granite countertops and integrated appliances.

There are four double bedrooms, 2 of which are fitted with fully tiled and equipped ensuite bathrooms and a further shared shower room between 2 bedrooms.

Two of these double bedrooms have stairs to a mezzanine office/study area and are both fitted with modern built-in wardrobes and neutral carpet flooring.

The master bedroom stretches across the back of the property boasting a large walk-in wardrobe and a very impressive ensuite with corner bath, separate shower and modern fittings.

Accommodation: Porch, Entrance hallway, living, drawing room, kitchen/dining/breakfast room, utility & boot room, guest w.c., 4/6 bedrooms, office, den/playroom. 3 ensuite bathrooms and 1 shared shower room.

Services: Main’s water, BIO Cycle, Oil Fired Cental Heating, Outside lighting & tap, CCTV System & Alarm & Electric Gates.

Ber: B2

AT A GLANCE

Location: 2 Euroville, Ballyclough

Price: €1,100,000

Seller: Sherry FitzGerald

Contact: Brenda Mulcahy on 061 418000

*Sponsored content