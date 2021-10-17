Search

17/10/2021

Limerick Property Watch: Top-notch period property in most desirable location

The location alone speaks volumes about this property, situated in a quiet residential area of the North Circular Road

Reporter:

PALM Court, an impressive period residence with red brick façade, tucked away on a corner site on the North Circular Road, comes with a guide price of €450,000.

The North Circular Road, which links with the Ennis Road in Limerick, is the most desirable address in the city. This mature leafy suburb is within walking distance of the city centre and several primary and secondary schools including Ard Scoil Rís and Villiers Schools.

The area was first developed by the Alexanders, a Quaker philanthropist family in the 1800s, and many of the large period houses set on private grounds are still in existence today.

Built in the 1940’s, this semi-detached, spacious residence extends to a comfortable c.1760 square feet over two levels. Palm Court boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms, offering a unique opportunity for the discerning purchaser to create a very exceptional home.

“With its prestigious address and its period features, this North Circular Road property is not to be missed,” said Declan Barry, O’Connor Murphy.

Upon entering the house, you are greeted by a sun porch; a wonderful space for you to enjoy peaceful garden views.

Internally, on the ground floor there is a bright entrance hallway with under stairs storage, a spacious living room with feature bay window and wooden flooring. Off this room there is a generous sized living/dining area with marble fireplace and patio doors leading to the enclosed private rear garden.

Through the hallway, there is a substantial utility along with a fully tiled wet room and a convenient downstairs bedroom. To the rear of the property is a large kitchen/dining area with fully fitted units.

This is the heart of this home, flooded with natural light and benefiting from timber framed glazing which capture all day sunshine and provides a view to the rear garden and beyond.

Upstairs there are four ample sized bedrooms, two with built in wardrobes. A shower room completes the accommodation at this level.

Notable features throughout the property include high ceilings, bay windows, cornicing and marble fireplace which adds charm and character to this period property.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Palm Court, Revington Park, North Circular Road
Description: Five bedroom, three bath semi-detached home
Price: €450,000
Seller: O’Connor Murphy
Contact: Declan Barry on 061 279300

