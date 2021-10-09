Limerick Property Watch: Lovely home in Lifford Avenue

THORNDALE, 5 Lifford Avenue is a bright and spacious three-bed property presented in near showroom condition, with a modern touch on a period home.

The property was originally built in 1910, but has been renovated and improved throughout the years, which is clear upon entry into this property.

As you enter the property, you have direct access to a large living room, with a beautifully maintained engineered timber floor.

This living room is the perfect place to relax as it is fitted with an integrated projector and electric screen. From the living room, you have direct access into the kitchen/dining room, which is finished in large Porcelain tiles, Quartz counter top, large tub sink (with fitted waste disposal), and 2 full electric ovens, it also features a built in hob on the large island at the centre of the kitchen.

The extended Kitchen has allowed for full length windows/glass doors to maximise the natural light as well as a fantastic view onto your well maintained garden. There is also a spacious downstairs bathroom just off the kitchen with a large rainfall shower.

The first floor features three bedrooms, all finished in a neutral carpet, which flows from the landing into each room.

The first floor also benefits from a fully tiled bathroom which includes a bath/shower.

You also have access from the first floor to the attic space which has been fully floored and finished, it would potentially make an amazing office space/play room, with great natural light from the skylights.

The spacious back garden is well maintained, having a private decking currently featuring a Hot Tub.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Thorndale, 5 Lifford Avenue, South Circular Road

Description: Three bedroom, two bath semi-detached home

Price: €395,000

Seller: Sherry FitzGerald

Contact: Brenda Mulcahy on 061 418000

*Sponsored content