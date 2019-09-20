Limerick landmark in line to be added to protected structures register

LIMERICK City and County Council is set to take steps to add an historic building on the city’s northside to the record of protected structures.

It comes after Green Party councillor Brian Leddin saw a notice of motion passed to add Curragower House in Clancy’s Strand to the record, which will stop any changes to the exterior of the building.

Senior planner Stephane Duclot confirmed following the passage of the motion, that the process will now kick in to add the building to the Record of Protected Structures.

Speaking at this week’s metropolitan meeting, Cllr Leddin – who lives next door to the site – said: “Curragower House has long contributed to the visual amenity of this stretch of Clancy Strand, each building representative, in its distinctive and coherent use of material and form, of a particular phase in Limerick’s building history.”

He believes while the building has fallen into disuse, “and bears all the signs of neglect”, it could become profitable once more.

“I have no doubt if the owner showed willingness, an appropriate conservation would do much to add to the overall amenity of this stretch of the Strand, now a key element in the city’s evolving renewal and tourism strategies,” Cllr Leddin said.

Curragower House is currently subject to a planning application for one house, three apartments and one cafe unit.

Mr Duclot confirmed the planning authority will assess eight areas of significance provided for under part eight of the Planning and Development Act.

It will be ultimately up to councillors whether the site is added to the Record of Protected Structures.