Search

15/11/2021

Minister gives commitment on waste water treatment plant in Limerick town

Minister gives commitment on waste water treatment plant in Limerick town

Minister Darragh O'Brien with his Fianna Fail colleagues Minister of State Niall Collins and Cllr Kevin Sheahan

Reporter:

Norma Prendville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

THERE is now “light on the horizon”, Askeaton-based councillor Kevin Sheahan has declared, and he is confident that a new sewerage system for the town is on its way. 

This follows a meeting over the weekend with  Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien who was accompanied by Minister of State, Niall Collins. 

Speaking following the discussion, Minister O’Brien said he had discussed with Cllr Sheahan and Minister Collins the “need to progress the upgrade and expansion” of the town’s waste water treatment plant.

The meeting comes after months of agitation by local politicians over the continued spillage of raw sewerage into the River Deel.

Sewerage on County Limerick river ‘is no longer a problem, it is a crisis’

Minister O'Brien's comments were made in a video which was posted on Deputy Collins' social media accounts (see below) over the weekend.

“I have committed to continuing to work with Kevin and Niall,” Minister  O'Brien said. “I will be raising it with Irish Water. I know it is longstanding. We want to get it done.” 

"I would be hopeful the matter will be progressed," Minister Collins said following the meeting.

“Minister O’Brien  told me ‘I have the funding’. He said  get in there as early as possible and I will fund it,” Cllr Sheahan said afterwards.

But what was urgently needed now, he added, was action from Limerick City and County Council as the new sewerage scheme would be routed through them and not Irish Water. 

“I am now applying all the pressure I can on the council to accept this as an opportunity and to prepare the paperwork,” the Fianna Fail councillor continued. 

The site is there for a new plant, he said, land that was bought years ago by the council. 

There are also plans available, drawn up years ago but which would, he said, need to be upgraded. And now, Cllr Sheahan pointed out,, funding had been identified. 

“We have to do a Part 8 and get the plan through,” he said. “It can be done rapidly. I am confident I am dealing with a chief executive who will be committed to this.”

“I can’t see any reason we can’t have it in two years,” he declared. “I am overjoyed that at long last, there is light on the horizon.”

The issue of an inadequate sewerage system Askeaton  goes back several decades, Cllr Sheahan pointed out.

But a new system he said would open up big, new opportunities for Askeaton from the point of view of housing and industrial development. He believed the absence of a proper system was a factor holding back the promotion and development of the 230-acre industrial site on the outskirts of the town. 

“I am now reactivating my efforts to get that site or part of that site promoted and utilised,” he concluded.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media